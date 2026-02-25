NIST logo. NIST issued new guidance aimed at strengthening the statistical validity of AI benchmark evaluations.
Photo: AD / Adobe Stock
The National Institute of Standards and Technology has issued new guidance aimed at strengthening the statistical validity of artificial intelligence benchmark evaluations.

What Problem Is NIST Addressing?

NIST said Thursday its new publication, Expanding the AI Evaluation Toolbox with Statistical Models, addresses shortcomings in common benchmark evaluation practices. These often rely on implicit assumptions, conflate different measures of system performance or fail to adequately quantify uncertainty. Such gaps can complicate interpretation and hinder decision-making based on reported results.

How Does the New Framework Enhance Evaluation?

The NIST AI 800-3 publication introduces a formal modeling framework to clarify how AI benchmark results are interpreted and how uncertainty is measured. It distinguishes between benchmark accuracy, which measures performance on a fixed set of benchmark questions, and generalized accuracy, which estimates performance across a broader population of similar questions. NIST notes that the two measures may differ and require distinct calculation methods.

The publication highlights the use of generalized linear mixed models, or GLMMs, to estimate AI performance and gain insights into benchmark composition and large language models, or LLMs. While regression-free approaches remain common with evaluators, GLMMs can more precisely quantify uncertainty and provide additional explanatory insights when correctly specified.

NIST Seeks Public Input on Automated LLM Benchmarking

In a similar move, NIST is seeking public feedback on a related draft framework focused on automated benchmarking practices for LLMs. The Center for AI Standards and Innovation released an initial public draft of NIST AI 800-2, Practices for Automated Benchmark Evaluations of Language Models. This aims to provide guidance on how automated benchmarks are designed, implemented and applied to evaluate LLMs.

