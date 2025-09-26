NOAA logo. NOAA NESDIS has published a study on the AI-driven Earth Observation Digital Twin by Lockheed Martin and NVIDIA.
NOAA NESDIS has published a study on the AI-driven Earth Observation Digital Twin by Lockheed Martin and NVIDIA.
Logo/noaa.gov
/

NOAA NESDIS Publishes Study on AI-Driven Earth Observation Digital Twin Technology

1 min read

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Environmental Satellite, Data and Information Service, or NESDIS, has released a concept study by Lockheed Martin and NVIDIA on the artificial intelligence-driven Earth Observation Digital Twin, or EODT, technology.

NOAA said Thursday the study, conducted by the two companies under a 2022 Joint Ventures Partnership broad agency announcement contract, highlights how EODT can unify data from oceans, land, atmosphere, cryosphere and space weather to support forecasting and impact assessments.

EODT is a digital replica that simulates real-world systems, environments or objects, constantly updated through satellite inputs, machine learning and other data. These virtual copies deliver actionable insights to federal agencies, researchers and industry.

Recommendations for Future EODT Architecture

The study provided NESDIS with recommendations aimed at building an advanced ground enterprise system. These recommendations emphasize standardization and interoperability to enhance collaboration across government and other EODT initiatives.

The suggestions are as follows:

  • Expand digital twin initiatives across NOAA, other federal agencies, academia and industry by aligning data standards.
  • Develop a flexible EODT architecture with data archives, a standardized data file formatter, algorithm processing services, and common and tiled processed file formats.
  • Enhance NOAA-wide data standards for efficient ingestion.
  • Explore the development of a separate digital twin for space weather.
  • Develop multiple digital twins at different scales focused on specific aspects of the Earth system.
  • Utilize Observing System Simulation Experiments to optimize the integration of processes.

Related Articles

The White House. President Trump signed an EO clearing a proposed deal on social media platform TikTok.
Trump Signs Executive Order on TikTok

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order approving a proposed deal that would keep video-sharing platform TikTok operational in the U.S. while protecting national security. Engage with U.S. military leaders and top industry experts at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 GovCon International and Global Defense Summit as they tackle global defense challenges, from supply chain risks to sanctions and international regulations. Save your spot now for this Oct. 16 event to gain critical insights and connect with key decision-makers! ‘Qualified Divestiture’ of TikTok’s US Operations In a fact sheet published Thursday, the White House said TikTok’s U.S. operations would

Scott Pappano, principal deputy administrator of NNSA. Senate voted to confirm Pappano
Senate Confirms Retired Navy Vice Adm. Scott Pappano as NNSA Principal Deputy Administrator

Retired Vice Adm. Scott Pappano has been confirmed as principal deputy administrator for the National Nuclear Security Administration. According to Congress records, legislators voted 51-47 to appoint Pappano. He also confirmed his new position in a LinkedIn post Thursday. Who Is Scott Pappano? President Donald Trump nominated Pappano to be principal deputy administrator for NNSA in February. Pappano is a seasoned military leader who most recently served as principal military deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition. He also held leadership positions at the Special Operations Forces Mobility Program Office and the Strategic and Attack Submarine

Artificial intelligence. GSA and xAI signed a OneGov agreement to bring Grok frontier AI models to federal agencies.
GSA, xAI Partner to Bring Grok AI Models to Federal Agencies

The General Services Administration and xAI have signed an agreement to make the latter’s Grok frontier artificial intelligence models available to federal agencies through March 2027. GSA said Thursday the partnership with xAI is part of the agency’s OneGov initiative, which aims to simplify the procurement of AI tools to help accelerate federal AI adoption. The new deal is reportedly the lowest price yet for an AI offering through the partnership. “Widespread access to advanced AI models is essential to building the efficient, accountable government that taxpayers deserve—and to fulfilling President Trump’s promise that America will win the global AI