The U.S. Strategic Command has awarded the National Strategic Research Institute, or NSRI, at the University of Nebraska a $500 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to support defense-focused research and development efforts .

What Does the STRATCOM IDIQ Contract Cover?

The award supports R&D activities to enhance the safety of U.S. forces and preserve the nation’s technological capabilities through rapid-response research, the University of Nebraska said Tuesday. It includes a five-year base period and a five-year option period, enabling federal agencies to issue funded task orders without lengthy procurement processes. The contract also allows NSRI to retain its designation as a University Affiliated Research Center sponsored by USSTRATCOM.

What Research Has NSRI Conducted?

NSRI has focused on strategic deterrence and countering weapons of mass destruction since 2012. Its work spans multiple domains and addresses a wide range of threats. The institute has partnered with more than 50 federal and state agencies, providing research, technology development, training, exercises and expert support, resulting in hundreds of products now used by defense operators and decision-makers.

Past initiatives include electromagnetic operations analysis, acute radiation syndrome prophylactic development, infectious aerosol risk studies and gamma radiation technology assessments. The institute has also provided chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear readiness frameworks and training exercises.

NSRI has previously received three IDIQ contracts from USSTRATCOM, including $107 million in 2020, $92 million in 2018 and $84 million in 2012.