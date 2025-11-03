NTIA’s Arielle Roth Outlines National Spectrum Strategy

Arielle Roth , assistant secretary of commerce for communications and information at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, spoke at Forum Global’s 14th Americas Spectrum Management Conference on Oct. 30 about the U.S. government’s plans to expand spectrum access , as outlined in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which NTIA dubbed OB3.

How Is the OB3 Advancing Spectrum Policy?

Roth emphasized the Trump administration is implementing the OB3, aiming to free 200 megahertz of federal spectrum for mobile broadband over two years and strengthening 5G, 6G, artificial intelligence, unmanned systems, integrated sensing and quantum communications capabilities. NTIA will also enhance spectrum management by ensuring spectrum access benefits multiple users rather than being zero-sum, in an effort to reduce bureaucracy and maintain tech neutrality.

What Is the Space Launch Frequency Coordination Portal?

NTIA launched the Space Launch Frequency Coordination Portal to streamline spectrum access and approvals for satellite communications, enabling providers such as SpaceX and the United Launch Alliance to coordinate launch frequencies with federal agencies, particularly in the congested S-band spectrum. The portal is intended to be expanded into a one-stop tool for tracking and managing spectrum requests, supporting faster deployment of satellites for communications, GPS, weather forecasting and broadband access in remote and critical areas.

How Is NTIA Managing Spectrum Access for Space Systems?

NTIA manages spectrum access for federal and commercial space systems, including SpaceX’s Gen2 Version 3 application. Direct-to-device satellites are connecting remote areas and supporting 6G network integration, while commercial spectrum innovations aid military communications and NASA’s Artemis missions. NTIA emphasizes timely approvals and effective regulation to maintain U.S. leadership in space and spectrum management.

What Is NTIA’s Position on 6 GHz & 5G?

Roth reaffirmed the 6 GHz band remains designated for unlicensed use, countering speculation about its repurposing. She stressed the importance of defending Wi-Fi spectrum access amid international pressure to reallocate it for licensed 5G.