Arielle Roth, administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, has announced the senior officials who will serve in key roles within NTIA.
NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth Introduces New Leadership Team

Arielle Roth, assistant secretary of commerce for communications and information and administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, has announced the senior officials who will serve in key leadership roles at NTIA.

In a statement published Thursday, Roth said she looks forward to working with the team as the administration advances its communications and technology agenda.

“From securing America’s dominance in next-generation networks and technologies, to ensuring universal broadband availability, to strengthening public safety communications, this team brings the expertise, creativity, and determination to execute President Trump’s priorities, deliver measurable results for the American people, and reaffirm the United States’ global leadership in communications innovation,” she added.

In recent public remarks, Roth outlined the administration’s approach to federal spectrum policy, including plans to make additional federal airwaves available to support mobile broadband and emerging technologies such as 5G, 6G and artificial intelligence. She discussed efforts to improve spectrum coordination and management as part of the broader strategy.

Who Will Serve in Key Leadership Roles at NTIA?

Adam Cassady will serve as principal deputy assistant secretary at NTIA. He most recently served at the Federal Communications Commission under Commissioner Nathan Simington, including as chief of staff and senior legal adviser. He previously co-founded a technology firm focused on enterprise machine learning. 

Brooke Donilon will serve as chief of staff at NTIA. She most recently served as vice president of government relations at NCTA – The Internet & Television Association. Her prior experience includes senior roles at the FCC and on Capitol Hill. 

David Brodian will serve as chief counsel at NTIA, overseeing the agency’s legal activities and advising on communications policy. He most recently served as senior legal adviser to FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington and has held legal positions at the FCC, NTIA and in Congress. 

Who Are the Other Key Appointments at NTIA? 

NTIA also named several additional members to the leadership team:

  • Andreas Schnabel, who previously served on Capitol Hill, will serve as special adviser to the NTIA administrator.
  • Ania Urban, who previously served as confidential assistant to FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington, will serve as special adviser to the deputy administrator.
  • Ben Elleson, who most recently served at the Internal Revenue Service and the Office of Personnel Management, will join NTIA as director of congressional affairs.
  • Matthew Plaster, most recently vice president at TwinLogic Strategies, will serve as senior adviser for strategy.
  • Mollie Timmons, who previously worked at the American Petroleum Institute and held communications roles in Congress, will join NTIA as senior adviser for public affairs.
  • Tricia Paoletta, most recently a partner at HWG, will serve as senior adviser for spectrum at NTIA.

