The Office of Management and Budget is seeking applicants for the role of deputy federal chief information officer, according to a post on the federal employment site USAJOBS.

Gregory Barbaccia, federal CIO and a two-time Wash100 winner, confirmed the job opening in a LinkedIn post Friday.

“I’m hiring a Deputy Federal CIO. If you know how to run large systems, cut through noise, and turn strategy into execution across government scale, this is that job,” Barbaccia wrote. “Serious mission. Real authority. Zero patience for theater.”

The selected candidate will replace Drew Myklegard, who served as deputy federal CIO until September 2025. During his three-year tenure, Myklegard oversaw over $120 billion in federal IT investments and supported modernization and cloud computing efforts.

What Are the Responsibilities of the Deputy Federal CIO?

According to the job announcement, the deputy federal CIO will manage a team responsible for legislative engagement, budget and policy development and implementation related to federal IT practices. The deputy federal CIO also advises OMB senior leadership on IT modernization, data governance and oversight of agency technology investments.

What Qualifications Must Deputy Federal CIO Candidates Meet?

Applicants must demonstrate expertise in federal IT laws and policies, including the Federal Information Security Management Act and the Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act. Experience developing IT policy, leading cross-agency initiatives and translating strategy into measurable outcomes is required.

Candidates must also meet senior executive service executive core qualifications, including driving efficiency, leading people and achieving results.

Applications are due Feb. 24.