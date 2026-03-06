The Office of Management and Budget has launched a new acquisition-focused Quality Service Management Office , or QSMO, that will be led by the General Services Administration, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

What Is the Acquisition QSMO?

OMB Deputy Director for Management Eric Ueland announced the launch during a Shared Services Leadership Coalition conference in Washington, saying the new QSMO will focus on acquisition systems across federal civilian agencies. The GSA-led Acquisition QSMO is the fifth such office to be established.

“The key aspect here, of course, is in that shared services concept, how do we take what are generously counted as nearly 230 acquisition systems across the federal government, and bring those down to a reputable and easy-to-access number to simplify what’s important and necessary for the federal government when it comes to acquisition,” Ueland said.

What Is a QSMO?

A Quality Service Management Office is a federal shared services model created in 2019 in which a designated agency manages a central hub and marketplace for a specific mission-support function across government. Under this structure, agencies can access multiple shared services through the lead organization responsible for that function.

Existing QSMOs oversee areas such as cybersecurity led by the Department of Homeland Security, grants management under the Department of Health and Human Services, human resources led by the Office of Personnel Management and financial management handled by the Treasury Department .

Industry Partnerships Expand QSMO Capabilities

QSMOs partner with technology providers and integrators to help agencies modernize mission-support systems. The Treasury Department, for example, added Guidehouse and SAP to the Financial Management QSMO in 2025. Guidehouse provides financial management and transformation services, while SAP offers enterprise software platforms, such as its S/4HANA Cloud.