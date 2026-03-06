OMB Deputy Director Eric Ueland. OMB has launched the Acquisition Quality Service Management Office.
The Office of Management and Budget has launched a new acquisition-focused Quality Service Management Office led by the General Services Administration.
Photo: U.S. Department of State / Wikipedia
//

OMB Launches GSA-Led Acquisition Quality Service Management Office

2 mins read

The Office of Management and Budget has launched a new acquisition-focused Quality Service Management Office, or QSMO, that will be led by the General Services Administration, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

What Is the Acquisition QSMO?

OMB Deputy Director for Management Eric Ueland announced the launch during a Shared Services Leadership Coalition conference in Washington, saying the new QSMO will focus on acquisition systems across federal civilian agencies. The GSA-led Acquisition QSMO is the fifth such office to be established.

“The key aspect here, of course, is in that shared services concept, how do we take what are generously counted as nearly 230 acquisition systems across the federal government, and bring those down to a reputable and easy-to-access number to simplify what’s important and necessary for the federal government when it comes to acquisition,” Ueland said.

What Is a QSMO?

Quality Service Management Office is a federal shared services model created in 2019 in which a designated agency manages a central hub and marketplace for a specific mission-support function across government. Under this structure, agencies can access multiple shared services through the lead organization responsible for that function.

Existing QSMOs oversee areas such as cybersecurity led by the Department of Homeland Security, grants management under the Department of Health and Human Services, human resources led by the Office of Personnel Management and financial management handled by the Treasury Department.

Industry Partnerships Expand QSMO Capabilities

QSMOs partner with technology providers and integrators to help agencies modernize mission-support systems. The Treasury Department, for example, added Guidehouse and SAP to the Financial Management QSMO in 2025. Guidehouse provides financial management and transformation services, while SAP offers enterprise software platforms, such as its S/4HANA Cloud.

Related Articles

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. Senator Markwayne Mullin has been selected to replace Kristi Noem as DHS Secretary.
Markwayne Mullin Selected as Next Homeland Security Secretary

President Donald Trump has selected Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., to serve as the next secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. The leadership transition is scheduled to take effect on March 31, Trump announced on Truth Social on Friday. Who Is Markwayne Mullin? Mullin, an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation, is serving his first term in the Senate after being elected in 2023. He represents Oklahoma on the Senate Armed Services, Appropriations, Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, or HELP, and Indian Affairs committees. He is the first tribal citizen to serve in the Senate in nearly 20 years and the second

Aaron Bishop. The former Air Force CISO has been named acting DOW deputy CIO for cybersecurity and CISO.
James “Aaron” Bishop Named Acting DOW Deputy CIO for Cybersecurity, CISO

The Department of War’s Office of the Chief Information Officer has announced the appointment of James “Aaron” Bishop, former Air Force chief information security officer, as acting DOW deputy CIO for cybersecurity and CISO.  The cybersecurity leadership transition at the Pentagon comes as government and industry continue to strengthen collaboration on emerging cyberthreats and mission resilience. Register now for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 and join the discussion about the evolving federal cyber landscape. In a LinkedIn post published Thursday, the DOW Office of the CIO said Bishop assumed the responsibilities of acting DOW CISO

Vice Adm. Robert Gaucher, DPRM for submarines at DOW. Gaucher was confirmed by the Senate as DPRM for submarines in January
Trump Nominee Robert Gaucher Assumes Duties as First DRPM for Submarines

Vice Adm. Robert Gaucher has begun his tenure as the Department of War’s first direct reporting portfolio manager, or DPRM, for submarines, a newly created leadership role to oversee the Navy’s nuclear submarine programs, Breaking Defense reported. He was nominated by President Donald Trump in December and confirmed by the Senate through a voice vote in January, according to Congress.gov. What Are Robert Gaucher’s New Responsibilities as Submarine Czar? As the Pentagon’s submarine portfolio manager, Gaucher will oversee the acquisition and production of all U.S. nuclear submarines and coordinate with defense leaders on program priorities and resources. “The establishment of