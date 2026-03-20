The Office of Naval Intelligence, or ONI, has issued a sources sought notice for evaluation-driven artificial intelligence development and delivery support to enhance mission-critical data workflows.

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What Is ONI Seeking From Industry?

According to a notice published Monday on SAM.gov, ONI requests information on vendors capable of delivering AI applications to support analysts’ work in national security missions.

Building on previous Small Business Innovation Research Phase III work and aligning with ONI’s objectives, the contractor will deliver the AI platform in phases, advancing model development through data collection, training and validation.

The company will establish evaluation benchmarks, develop cold-start assessment tools and expand the model to support additional mission areas and data types. The effort also includes building secure data pipelines, ensuring compliance with data standards and preparing deployment packages with full documentation, labeling guidance and onboarding support.

What Maintenance Support Is Required?

The government requires services to support the AI delivery program, including integration and evaluation of AI systems, personnel training, technical data, and repair and maintenance. The contractor will provide a detailed transition roadmap outlining maintenance, updates and post-deployment support to ensure long-term sustainment and a smooth transition into operational use.

Responses to this market survey are due by March 31.