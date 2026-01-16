Cameron Stanley, who assumed the role of chief digital and artificial intelligence officer at the Department of War on Monday, is urging industry partners to respond more aggressively as the Pentagon moves into the next phase of its artificial intelligence strategy.

In a video recorded for Executive Mosaic at a 4×24 Leadership Program dinner held earlier this week, Stanley emphasized that the department is seeking not only innovative ideas but also new ways to execute and deliver technologies at speed as AI adoption accelerates across defense missions.

Stanley’s remarks come as the Pentagon rolls out its updated AI strategy and follow a recent speech by War Secretary and Wash100 Award recipient Pete Hegseth outlining the department’s priorities for innovation and emerging technology.

What Is Industry’s Role in the Pentagon’s AI Push?

Stanley began by pointing to recent policy and strategy announcements, calling on industry to step up as the department looks to translate vision into operational capability.

“The AI strategy has just been released as well as the next phase of innovation that you heard in the secretary’s speech down at SpaceX,” Stanley said. “I would just like to focus attention on the need for industry to step up across the board.”

He stressed that the Department of War is looking broadly across the market for ideas to address a range of challenges.

“We’re going to need solutions that solve a lot of potential problems,” Stanley said. “As the secretary said, we are looking for new innovative ideas as well as new, innovative approaches to solving those problems.”

What Is the New CDAO Asking of Industry Beyond OTAs?

Stanley also addressed how the Pentagon plans to engage companies to accelerate delivery timelines, highlighting the role of alternative contracting pathways alongside expectations for improved execution.

“Unique contracting aspects like OTAs and things like that will definitely help us get to some of those companies,” he said.

But contracting flexibility alone, Stanley added, will not be enough. He underscored the importance of how technologies are executed once selected.

“We’re also looking for creativity on the execution side to help us actually deliver those solutions faster, better and more effectively than we have previously.”

Who Is Cameron Stanley?

As the new CDAO, Stanley is responsible for advancing the Department of War’s adoption of data, analytics and AI to support decision advantage.

Before joining the Pentagon, he served as national security digital transformation lead at Amazon Web Services. Earlier in his career, Stanley was the chief data officer in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security and led the Algorithmic Warfare Cross-Functional Team, known as Project Maven.

A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Stanley also held a technology advisory role at U.S. Southern Command and served as chief of the Joint Improvised-Threat Defeat Organization’s Technology Strategy Division.

What Is the 4×24 Leadership Program?

Executive Mosaic’s 4×24 Leadership Program is an application-based GovCon community designed to connect senior executives with federal leaders through high-level engagement and dialogue.

The program convenes industry participants through monthly summits, executive dinners and year-round interaction across Executive Mosaic’s media platforms, supporting insight-sharing, relationship-building and mission alignment.

