War Department’s Acquisition Chief on New ‘Program Czars’

Michael Duffey, under secretary of war for acquisition and sustainment, argued that the newly established “program czars” within the Pentagon won’t add to bureaucracy, but will instead help streamline processes and cut red tape, Breaking Defense reported Monday.

“I don’t necessarily see it as layering; I actually think we’re removing layers,” Duffey said of the newly created direct reporting portfolio manager, or DRPM, role during an interview with reporters on the sidelines of the Reagan National Defense Forum.

According to the report, these DRPMs overseeing high-profile defense programs report directly to Deputy Defense Secretary Steven Feinberg.

While the move established new offices, Duffey contended that it actually simplifies the process as each DRPM maintains a “direct” line both to Feinberg and to the relevant program executive officer or program manager.

Who Was Tapped as DRPM for Major Weapons Systems?

In November, Lt. Gen. Dale White was nominated to serve as DRPM for critical major weapons systems. If confirmed, he will report directly to Feinberg and oversee the B-21 family of systems, VC-25B presidential airlift, F-47 family of systems, the LGM-35A Sentinel and Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile systems.

According to Duffey, the DRPM responsible for the F-47 program will also work with officials leading the program within the U.S. Air Force and the rest of the “governance board” that includes him and the Air Force secretary.

What Are Michael Duffey’s Thoughts on Golden Dome?

The Pentagon’s acquisition chief also shared his thoughts on the Golden Dome missile defense initiative.

“Golden Dome, in and of itself, is just a unique animal in terms of the fact that it’s more of an architecture that’s taking constituent systems that already have program managers in the munitions and the space-based capabilities and integrating things,” Duffey noted.

In July, the Senate confirmed Gen. Michael Guetlein, former vice chief of space operations at the U.S. Space Force and a 2025 Wash100 awardee, as DRPM for the Golden Dome project.