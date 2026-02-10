Bumblebee Quadcopter. The JIATF-401 awarded Perennial Autonomy an agreement to deliver its Bumblebee V2 counter-drone system.
Photo: Spc. Adrian Greenwood / U.S. Army
Perennial Autonomy Lands JIATF-401 Agreement for Kinetic Counter-sUAS Capability

Perennial Autonomy has received a $5.2 million agreement from the Joint Interagency Task Force 401, or JIATF-401, to deliver its Bumblebee V2 counter-drone system.

The U.S. Army said Friday the agreement, awarded on Jan. 30, aims to equip U.S. forces with an affordable, low-collateral kinetic interceptor. Deliveries are expected to start in March.

What Is Perennial Autonomy’s Bumblebee V2?

The Bumblebee V2 is a first-person-view multirotor drone engineered for physical interception and neutralization of illicit small unmanned aircraft systems, or sUAS, in domestic and overseas environments. The system defeats threats through direct aerial collision, disabling both aircraft, while employing a kinetic approach to limit collateral damage.

“The Bumblebee V2 provides a cost-effective, reliable interceptor that can neutralize threats without endangering our own forces or surrounding infrastructure. On the modern battlefield, where drones are a constant threat, having a low-collateral kinetic option is not just an advantage, it is increasingly becoming essential for protecting our forces,” said Brig. Gen. Matthew Ross, director of JIATF-401.

How Will the Counter-Drone System Be Evaluated?

The Army’s Global Response Force will conduct an operational assessment of the Bumblebee V2 in support of the newly established Lieutenant General Gavin Joint Innovation Outpost. The evaluation is intended to determine the system’s suitability for rapidly deployable units conducting high-risk missions worldwide. The effort aligns with the outpost’s focus on accelerating the transition of emerging technologies to operational forces.

