V2X's Roger Mason. V2X Chief Growth Officer Roger Mason has been nominated as director of the National Reconnaissance Office.
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V2X Executive & GovCon Stalwart Roger Mason Nominated as NRO Director

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President Donald Trump has nominated Roger Masonchief growth officer at V2X, as the next director of the National Reconnaissance Office, Congress announced Tuesday. If confirmed by the Senate, Mason would succeed Christopher Scolese as head of the agency responsible for developing and managing the nation’s spy satellite fleet.

V2X Executive & GovCon Stalwart Roger Mason Nominated as NRO Director

The 2026 Intel Summit, presented by the Potomac Officers Club, will be held on Sept. 24. This premier GovCon event will bring together intelligence leaders and industry experts to discuss the future of AI, data and cyber in mission operations. Save your seat now.

Who Is Roger Mason?

Mason is a defense industry and intelligence executive who currently serves as CGO at V2X, where he oversees corporate strategy, business development, technology development, marketing, communications and other growth functions. He has received the Wash100 Award four times and was awarded the National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal, the intelligence community’s highest honor.

Mason was also chair of the Intelligence Group in Executive Mosaic‘s elite peer networking community, the 4×24 Leadership Program, which hosts intimate gatherings for industry and government leaders to discuss partnership and align their activities and initiatives.

What Experience Does Mason Bring?

He joined V2X in January 2025 following a brief stint as senior vice president at Parsons. Prior to that, he spent more than six years at Peraton, where he served as president of its space and intelligence sector. He was senior vice president and chief security officer at Noblis and was the first assistant director of national intelligence at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Earlier in his career, he served as director of IT and warfare at the Institute for Defense Analyses and as general manager and chief engineer at General Dynamics.

Mason has served on the boards of Maxar Technologies, DigitalGlobe, the National Academy of Sciences’ Intelligence Studies Board, the DNI’s Senior Advisory Group, the Intelligence and National Security Alliance and the U.S. Geospatial Intelligence Foundation.

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