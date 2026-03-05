SBA Begins Process to Remove 628 Firms From 8(a) Program

The Small Business Administration has launched termination proceedings against 628 companies in the 8(a) Business Development Program for failing to provide requested financial records.

Why Is SBA Removing 8(a) Contractors?

SBA said Wednesday the firms, which received nearly $850 million in 8(a) contracts between fiscal years 2021 and 2024, refused to submit three years of financial documentation for a comprehensive review aimed at uncovering fraud, pass-through schemes and other compliance issues. They are part of a larger group of 1,091 contractors suspended earlier this year after failing to produce the requested documents.

According to SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler, a 2026 Wash100 Award recipient, the enforcement action reflects the agency’s effort to strengthen oversight of the federal small business contracting program.

“The message is clear: if you have something to hide, you cannot do business with the federal government,” Loeffler said. “We are ending abuse and DEI discrimination in federal contracting and removing every fraudulent participant that took opportunity away from legitimate and eligible small business owners at taxpayers’ expense.”

What Is Driving Increased Oversight of the 8(a) Program?

In June 2025, SBA initiated a full-scale audit of the program after a Department of Justice investigation uncovered a fraud and bribery scheme involving a former U.S. Agency for International Development contracting officer and more than $550 million in improperly awarded contracts.

The agency previously said the audit’s initial targets are high-value and limited-competition contracts awarded over the past 15 years, with findings to be referred to the SBA Office of Inspector General and DOJ for potential enforcement actions.

What Other Enforcement Actions Has SBA Taken?

The latest terminations follow several other steps taken by SBA to strengthen oversight of the 8(a) program. In February, the agency initiated removal proceedings against 154 Washington, D.C.-based firms after determining they exceeded statutory thresholds for economic disadvantage required to remain eligible for the program. Earlier in the review process, SBA directed approximately 4,300 program participants to submit financial documentation.

The agency said it is working with other federal entities conducting their own reviews of the program, including the Department of War and the Department of the Treasury.

What Is the 8(a) Business Development Program?

The SBA’s 8(a) Business Development Program is designed to help small businesses owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals compete for federal contracts. Participating firms could receive sole-source or set-aside contracts intended to support business development and expand opportunities in the federal marketplace.

The current review is intended to ensure that program participants meet eligibility requirements and comply with the contracting rules governing the program’s use.