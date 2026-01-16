The U.S. Senate has passed the fiscal year 2026 Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Appropriations Act by a bipartisan vote of 82-15.

The bill, which cleared the House of Representatives by a vote of 397-28, now heads to the president’s desk to be signed into law, the Committee on Appropriations said Thursday.

What Is the FY 2026 CJS Appropriations Bill?

The FY 2026 CJS Appropriations Act allocates funding for key national priorities, including federal law enforcement, scientific research and economic development. It includes $78 billion in discretionary funding, with $71.4 billion for non-defense programs and $6.6 billion for defense funding. Senate appropriators said the bill aims to support public safety, competitiveness and research while making targeted spending reductions.

What Does the CJS Appropriations Act Invest In?

The bill makes significant investments to strengthen U.S. economic competitiveness and innovation by strengthening trade promotion, exports and support for American businesses to compete globally. It funds early preparations for the 2030 Census and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s efforts to replace aging weather satellites and enhance the National Weather Service workforce.

The measure provides funds for the U.S. Marshals Service, Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices in their efforts against violent crime, fentanyl distribution, and drug trafficking, respectively. It also increases resources for crime victims and Violence Against Women Act programs.

The legislation also reinforces U.S. capabilities in science and space. It invests in the National Science Foundation to support research, regional innovation and critical scientific infrastructure nationwide. The bill also allocates funding for NASA to advance lunar and future Mars exploration and to expand Earth and space science missions. Aside from restoring funding for the agency’s science programs, the measure also rejects proposed cuts, SpaceNews reported.