Senate Advances DHS Funding Measure

The Senate advanced legislation early Friday to fund most of the Department of Homeland Security, sending the measure to the House as lawmakers work to end a partial government shutdown, CNBC reported.

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In an interview Friday with CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, said he expects the lower chamber to pass the DHS bill and noted that lawmakers may need to waive procedural rules to expedite consideration.

What Are the Provisions of the DHS Bill?

The bill would fund DHS operations broadly, but excludes Immigration and Customs Enforcement and portions of Customs and Border Protection. The House was expected to consider the measure as soon as Friday ahead of a scheduled two-week recess.

The measure does not include changes to ICE’s immigration enforcement practices that Democrats had sought during negotiations.

What Is the State of DHS Under the Partial Shutdown?

The shutdown began in February and has affected DHS operations, including the Transportation Security Administration. The lapse in funding resulted in missed paychecks for TSA agents and contributed to long lines at airports.

During the week, lawmakers worked to reach an agreement before the recess deadline. After talks broke down late Thursday, President Donald Trump said he would issue an executive order directing DHS to pay TSA agents. Republicans said they plan to pursue additional legislation through budget reconciliation to address ICE funding and other priorities.

Markwayne Mullin, previously a senator from Oklahoma, was sworn in Tuesday as the new DHS secretary during a ceremony at the White House. He was confirmed by the Senate in a 54-45 vote.

Mullin succeeded Kristi Noem, a two-time Wash100 awardee who was named special envoy for the Shield of the Americas.