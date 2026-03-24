The U.S. Space Force is implementing a three-tiered artificial intelligence framework designed to improve decision-making across the service and accelerate integration of commercial AI capabilities.

As the Space Force advances its AI framework, agency officials and industry executives continue to explore the role of AI and other emerging technologies across the defense landscape. These themes are expected to be part of broader discussions at the 2026 Air and Space Summit. Reserve your seat now!

Space Systems Command said Monday the model establishes a road map for deploying AI tools across the force while supporting Space Force efforts to work with the commercial sector and tap into about $300 billion in annual private AI investment for national defense.

Bartley Stewart, data and AI officer at SSC, said the framework prioritizes decision accuracy over the adoption of AI technologies. He noted that AI supports three key factors in decision-making: accelerating response times, reducing cognitive burden and increasing confidence in data used to inform decisions.

“If we can improve any of those three factors by teaming humans with AI, then we improve decision quality,” he said. “This leads to an asymmetric decision advantage.”

What Are the 3 Tiers of the Space Force’s AI Deployment Framework?

The Space Force’s AI framework consists of three tiers: enterprise, functional and mission-specific AI. Enterprise AI includes general-purpose tools available across the Department of War, such as the Gen.AI platform, which provides a secure, foundational capability built on large-scale models.

Functional AI covers systems tailored to specific professional areas like acquisition, testing and operations. These tools adapt enterprise models using domain-specific data, including policy and regulatory documents, to support specialized workflows.

Mission-specific AI includes custom-built applications designed for particular operational needs. Examples include tools that analyze launch activity for space domain awareness and systems that help missile warning operators identify tracked threats.

How Does the Space Force Framework Align With DOW AI Initiatives?

The framework aligns with DOW’s AI adoption strategy, which aims to accelerate AI integration by reducing bureaucratic barriers, expanding experimentation and shortening mission timelines. The strategy calls for transforming the department into an “AI-first” warfighting force and advancing AI capabilities across intelligence and enterprise operations.

The effort also includes departmentwide initiatives such as GenAI.mil, which provides access to commercial AI models, and service-level programs led by the Navy and Marine Corps to deploy generative AI in secure environments.