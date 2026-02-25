The Department of the Navy has officially designated GenAI.mil as its enterprise IT service for controlled unclassified information, or CUI, and Impact Level 5 generative artificial intelligence use.

The DON said Tuesday that the assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition; principal military deputy; and the DON chief information officer issued a memorandum on Jan. 28, directing mission owners and all DON users to transition to GenAI.mil as the mandated generative AI platform.

What Is the DON Policy on GenAI.mil?

Under the policy directive, all DON organizations and commands must transition to GenAI.mil no later than April 30.

The memorandum requires DON commands and organizations to report all current and planned generative AI capabilities for classified and unclassified systems to the DON CIO-established GenAI Task Force within 15 days of the memo’s publication. The DON CIO will submit a consolidated report to the secretary of the Navy.

Within 45 days of the memo’s release, capability owners will receive notification to start consolidation efforts in alignment with the DON Cattle Drive initiative. The Navy will update the memo semiannually to reflect additional capabilities and enhancements to the enterprise AI service.

The memo states that whlie GenAI.mil is certified at IL5 and authorized to process CUI, the use of protected health information and personally identifiable information on the platform is prohibited.

What Is GenAI.mil?

Launched in December, GenAI.mil is the Department of War’s enterprise AI platform designed to provide a unified environment for mission-ready AI capabilities. According to DON, it provides a conversational chat interface for authorized users and supports file uploads, including PDF, DOCX, TXT, PPTX and image formats.

The platform offers Retrieval Augmented Generation, enabling users to generate responses grounded in uploaded documents. It also provides secure web grounding, deep research capabilities and persistent chat histories that allow users to organize and retain conversations.

The DON said GenAI.mil enables personnel to use commercial AI tools for analysis, productivity and decision-making while maintaining strict controls to protect data and ensure compliance with DOW policies. The platform initially rolled out with Google’s Gemini for Government as one of its first frontier AI tools and later expanded to include xAI for Government.

In early February, the DOW partnered with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into GenAI.mil to expand access to large language models for personnel across the department.

Adoption of GenAI.mil has expanded across the military services. The Air Force and Space Force have adopted GenAI.mil, while the U.S. Marine Corps designated GenAI.mil as its enterprise AI platform.