The U.S. Space Force deployed the Global Positioning System III Space Vehicle 09, or SV09, satellite into orbit on Jan. 27 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Lockheed Martin is a major sponsor of the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30, where Air Force, Space Force and industry leaders will gather to address evolving challenges across the air and space domains. Get your tickets now.

What Is the Purpose of the GPS III-9 Satellite?

The Space Systems Command said Wednesday GPS III-9 will provide the GPS constellation with an additional M-Code satellite that will significantly enhance positional accuracy and resistance to jamming, boosting system resilience, and geolocation and navigation capabilities. This strengthens weapon system performance across every operational theater.

What Are the Details of GPS III-9?

The GPS III-9 satellite was developed by Lockheed Martin and delivered under the National Security Space Launch, or NSSL, program. It is named in honor of Col. Ellison Onizuka, a NASA astronaut and Air Force flight test engineer who died in the space shuttle Challenger disaster 40 years ago.

How Was the Launch Executed?

The mission was completed in roughly two months, following a rapid launch timeline enabled by NSSL’s flexible acquisition and scheduling processes. The campaign reflected close coordination among Space Systems Command, Combat Forces Command, Space Launch Delta 45 and SpaceX.

Previous GPS III Missions

The SV09 launch builds on previous missions that aim to strengthen GPS capabilities, including the successful launch of Rapid Response Trailblazer-1 in December 2024 and GPS III-7 , or SV08, in May 2025.