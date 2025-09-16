Space Systems Command logo. SSC established a new system delta for guardian training capabilities
The Space Systems Command's newly activated System Delta 81 will be in charge of the High-End Advanced Test, Training and Tactics, or HEAT3, program.
"Space Systems Command emblem" by the U.S. Space Force, Licensed under Public domain
//

SSC Establishes System Delta 81 to Strengthen Guardian Training at Peterson SFB

2 mins read

The Space Systems Command has established System Delta 81, or SYD 81, during a recent ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado.

Col. Corey Klopstein, who assumed command of SYD 81, said the new system delta will build and field capabilities to ensure that the Space Training and Readiness Command and the Space Operations Command can meet mission requirements.

“We leverage partnerships across field commands, the intelligence community, laboratories, Federally Funded Research and Development Centers, and University Affiliated Research Centers, to rapidly deliver capabilities needed to support operational testing, combat training, and tactics validation,” Klopstein stated. “SYD 81 members come to work every day with a laser focus– every system tested, every tactic proven, and every Guardian ready!”

System Delta 81 Responsibilities

SYD 81 would be responsible for the High-End Advanced Test, Training and Tactics, or HEAT3, development. HEAT3 is designed to provide a high-fidelity simulated environment. The new system delta is also expected to strengthen the underlying training infrastructure to connect and integrate events and support wargames and exercises.

“The efforts across SYD 81 will ensure our Guardians are equipped with the right tools, able to validate capabilities and enhance combat effectiveness,” Klopstein added.

SYD 81 has one system program director, formerly known as senior materiel leader, and five system program managers, previously called materiel leaders. The system program director and system program managers will validate weapon systems performance, support cross-mission tactics and ensure guardians are capable of fighting skilled and motivated adversaries.

The new SYD follows the activation of SYD 85 to support the Battle Management, Command, Control, Communication and Space Intelligence program executive office.

