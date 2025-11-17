SSC logo. The Space Systems Command formally stood up System Delta 831, or SYD 831.
The Space Systems Command formally stood up System Delta 831, or SYD 831.
"Space Systems Command emblem" by the U.S. Space Force, Licensed under Public Domain
//

SSC Establishes System Delta 831 to Enhance PNT Capabilities

2 mins read

The Space Systems Command formally stood up System Delta 831, or SYD 831, during an assumption-of-command ceremony on Oct. 2 at the Los Angeles Air Force Base.

What Is SYD 831?

SYD 831 is a new organization supporting the Military Communications & Positioning, Navigation and Timing Program Executive Office by consolidating the development, acquisition and delivery of NAVWAR and PNT capabilities for the U.S. Space Force and joint forces, SSC said Thursday.

What Is SYD 831’s Mission?

It complements combat force command mission deltas, which sustain space systems, to consolidate overall mission readiness. Current SSC acquisition deltas are reorganized into SYDs aligned with mission deltas, or MDs, for mission generation, intelligence and cyber defense. This structure improves coordination, readiness, and unity of effort. Additional SYDs are planned to synchronize the acquisition of new space capabilities.

System program directors, formerly senior materiel leaders, will oversee PNT and NAVWAR systems, while system program managers, formerly materiel leaders, will advance and deploy advanced Global Positioning System satellites and user equipment.

Who Will Lead System Delta 831?

Col. Neil Barnas assumed command of SYD 831 during the ceremony presided over by SSC Commander Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant. According to Barnas, GPS and navigation warfare, or the ability to assure PNT capabilities, are critical to the economy, transportation networks and warfare.

“SYD 831 brings together the elements of capability development – program management, engineering, intelligence, logistics, finance, and contracting — under a single organization that is laser focused on delivering the gold standard of PNT capabilities,” said Barnas.

Related Articles

Chance Saltzman. The USSF CSO said the Space Force must remain adaptable as technologies and threats evolve.
Space Force’s Vector 2025 to Guide Service Transformation

The U.S. Space Force has released Vector 2025, a consolidated reference outlining the direction and momentum the service intends to maintain as it continues its transition into a warfighting organization. According to the service branch, the document compiles the core concepts, priorities and service-level activities that underpin the Space Force’s approach to space superiority. Gen. Chance Saltzman, Space Force’s chief of space operations and a three-time Wash100 Award recipient, said the publication is not a plan or strategy, but a “vector” meant to help Guardians understand how ongoing initiatives connect across doctrine, force design and day-to-day operations. What Does Vector

DARPA logo. DART and MSAI topped DARPA’s 2025 Triage Challenge.
DARPA Triage Challenge Names DART, MSAI as Top Performers in Second-Year Event

DARPA has completed the second year of its Triage Challenge, awarding top spots to DART in the systems competition and MSAI in the data category as competing teams advanced new approaches to medical assessment during mass-casualty incidents. The program, launched to accelerate scalable and accurate triage tools for military and civilian crises, is now advancing to its final 2026 competition, DARPA said Friday. DARPA’s latest Triage Challenge results highlight how emerging technologies — from advanced robotics to data-driven assessment tools — are reshaping emergency response in both military and civilian settings. These rapid innovations in medical readiness and crisis care

Quantum computing. DARPA will welcome new entrants its program to advance the development of quantum computers
DARPA Launches 2026 QBI Opportunity to Advance Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computing

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Microsystems Technology Office has launched the 2026 edition of its Quantum Benchmarking Initiative, which aims to identify approaches for utility-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computing. According to a notice posted on SAM.gov Friday, the agency is opening the program to new entrants to ensure that it can find and evaluate all potential approaches. The QBI program commenced in 2024 with the goal to build utility-scale quantum computing, or USQC, by 2033. The agency recently named 11 companies that will advance to the next step of the program, a yearlong research and development phase to refine proposed