SSC Establishes System Delta 831 to Enhance PNT Capabilities

The Space Systems Command formally stood up System Delta 831 , or SYD 831, during an assumption-of-command ceremony on Oct. 2 at the Los Angeles Air Force Base.

What Is SYD 831?

SYD 831 is a new organization supporting the Military Communications & Positioning, Navigation and Timing Program Executive Office by consolidating the development, acquisition and delivery of NAVWAR and PNT capabilities for the U.S. Space Force and joint forces, SSC said Thursday.

What Is SYD 831’s Mission?

It complements combat force command mission deltas, which sustain space systems, to consolidate overall mission readiness. Current SSC acquisition deltas are reorganized into SYDs aligned with mission deltas, or MDs, for mission generation, intelligence and cyber defense. This structure improves coordination, readiness, and unity of effort. Additional SYDs are planned to synchronize the acquisition of new space capabilities.

System program directors, formerly senior materiel leaders, will oversee PNT and NAVWAR systems, while system program managers, formerly materiel leaders, will advance and deploy advanced Global Positioning System satellites and user equipment.

Who Will Lead System Delta 831?

Col. Neil Barnas assumed command of SYD 831 during the ceremony presided over by SSC Commander Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant. According to Barnas, GPS and navigation warfare, or the ability to assure PNT capabilities, are critical to the economy, transportation networks and warfare.

“SYD 831 brings together the elements of capability development – program management, engineering, intelligence, logistics, finance, and contracting — under a single organization that is laser focused on delivering the gold standard of PNT capabilities,” said Barnas.