Trump Administration Issues National AI Policy Framework

The Trump administration has released a national legislative framework for artificial intelligence, outlining policy priorities aimed at strengthening U.S. competitiveness, national security and workforce readiness.

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The White House said Friday the framework is intended to guide Congress in developing legislation that enables innovation while addressing public concerns about the impact of AI on daily life, including child safety and energy costs.

What Are the 6 Key Objectives of the National AI Policy Framework?

The framework outlines six priorities: protecting children and giving parents more control over digital use, strengthening communities by supporting small businesses and addressing AI-related energy demands, and ensuring intellectual property protections while allowing fair use for AI development.

It also calls for safeguarding free speech; advancing innovation by reducing regulatory barriers and expanding AI deployment; and developing an AI-ready workforce through skills training and workforce development programs.

What Congressional Actions Does the Framework Suggest to Advance AI Innovation?

The administration called on Congress to initiate steps to support AI development and deployment across sectors.

These actions include establishing regulatory sandboxes for AI applications, providing resources to make federal datasets accessible to academia and industry in AI-ready formats for use in training AI models and systems, and supporting the development and deployment of sector-specific AI applications through existing regulatory bodies.

In July of last year, the White House unveiled an AI action plan outlining over 90 federal policy actions across three pillars to help the U.S. achieve global dominance in AI.

What Does the Framework Say About State AI Laws?

According to the framework, the federal government must establish a federal AI policy framework to support innovation, protect American rights and prevent a patchwork of state AI laws that could hinder innovation and reduce U.S. competitiveness.

Under the strategy, Congress should preempt state AI laws that create excessive burdens in favor of establishing a consistent national standard aligned with its recommendations.

In December, President Trump signed an executive order directing the attorney general to establish an AI litigation task force to challenge restrictive state laws.