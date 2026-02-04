White House. President Trump signed into law a fiscal 2026 funding package into law to end a partial government shutdown.
President Trump on Tuesday signed a consolidated appropriations measure into law to end a partial government shutdown and fund the Department of War and other federal agencies through the end of September.
Trump Signs FY26 Funding Package to End Partial Government Shutdown

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a consolidated appropriations measure into law to end a partial government shutdown and fund the Department of War and other federal agencies through the end of September, according to a White House notice.

The signing came shortly after the House approved the measure. Breaking Defense reported that the lower chamber voted 217-214 on Tuesday to pass the funding package, which includes a short-term funding measure for the Department of Homeland Security.

The Senate had sent the package of five fiscal year appropriations bills to the House after approving the measure Friday by a 71-29 vote.

The partial shutdown began Saturday after a bipartisan funding measure signed by the president in November — which ended a 43-day government shutdown — expired Jan. 30.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., appeared on Fox News Sunday and Meet the Press over the weekend to address the shutdown and funding negotiations in Congress.

What’s Inside the FY 2026 Government Funding Package?

Beyond ending the partial shutdown, the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2026 provides full-year funding for defense; financial services and general government; the State Department, national security and related programs; labor, health and human services and education; and transportation, housing and urban development.

To facilitate negotiations, the amended package that passed the Senate removed the DHS funding bill.

What Does the FY 2026 Defense Spending Bill Cover?

According to Breaking Defense, the defense funding bill includes $838.7 billion in appropriations—$8.4 billion above the Pentagon’s budget request.

The defense measure provides a 3.8 percent pay raise for servicemembers; $2.9 billion for additional munitions and industrial capacity; $27 billion for shipbuilding programs; $1.92 billion for Virginia-class submarines; and $1.75 billion in additional funding for advance procurement of DDG-51 destroyers.

It also includes $3.2 billion in funding for the F-47 and Collaborative Combat Aircraft programs; supports the continued development of the U.S. Air Force’s B-21 Raider and Sentinel components of the nuclear triad; and rejects the proposed cancellation of the E-7 Wedgetail early warning aircraft program.

