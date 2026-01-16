The U.S. government and Taiwan have signed a trade agreement to strengthen U.S. semiconductor supply chains and secure the country’s industrial and technological leadership.

As the U.S. deepens strategic partnerships like the recent Taiwan trade deal to strengthen semiconductor and advanced technology supply chains, artificial intelligence remains at the center of America’s economic and national security priorities. These developments underscore why leaders across government and industry are focused on building resilient AI ecosystems powered by secure, next-generation chips. Join the conversation at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 18. Book your spot now to hear directly from top decision-makers shaping the future of AI.

How Will the US-Taiwan Agreement Strengthen America’s Semiconductor Ecosystem?

The Department of Commerce said Thursday that under the agreement, semiconductor and technology companies in Taiwan will make at least $250 million in direct investments to develop and expand semiconductor, AI and energy production and innovation capacity in the U.S.

To further support the expansion of the U.S. semiconductor ecosystem, Taiwan will offer at least $250 billion in credit guarantees to encourage additional investments.

Taiwan and the U.S. will also build industrial parks in the U.S. to strengthen the latter’s industrial infrastructure under the deal, which was signed by the American Institute in Taiwan and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States.

How Does the Tariff Framework Promote Balanced US-Taiwan Trade?

The agreement establishes a clear, predictable tariff framework between the two countries.

Most Taiwanese goods, including certain auto parts and wood products, will face tariffs capped at 15 percent, while key items such as generic pharmaceuticals, aircraft components and unavailable natural resources will be tariff-free.

Under the agreement, future Section 232 duties on Taiwanese semiconductors will be tied to investment in U.S. manufacturing. While building new chip facilities in the U.S., Taiwanese companies can import up to 2.5 times their planned U.S. production capacity without paying Section 232 duties, with a lower tariff rate for imports above that amount. After the new U.S. facilities are completed, companies can continue to import up to 1.5 times their U.S. production capacity without paying Section 232 duties.

How Is the US Government Advancing Domestic Semiconductor Manufacturing?

The U.S. government is stepping up its semiconductor strategy. In August, the U.S. government agreed to acquire a 9.9 percent stake in Intel through an $8.9 billion investment in the technology company’s common stock to help achieve U.S. technology leadership and expand the domestic semiconductor industry.

The White House’s research and development budget priorities for fiscal year 2027 highlight semiconductors and microelectronics as critical areas for federal funding, underscoring their importance to national and economic security and innovation leadership.

In November, the Trump administration signed a trade and economic agreement with China that includes commitments on semiconductors and rare-earth exports, aiming to ease barriers for U.S. semiconductor firms and stabilize access to key materials used in advanced chip production.