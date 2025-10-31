Adm. Stephen Koehler , commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, urged defense and industry leaders to accelerate the acquisition and deployment of advanced technologies to service members, Defense One reported Thursday.

Explore the latest on cutting-edge AI in defense and national security at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit, happening March 19. Stay tuned for updates on the sixth iteration of this premier GovCon event.

Why Is Adm. Koehler Urging Faster Tech Adoption?

Speaking at the AFCEA TechNet Indo-Pacific conference, Koehler emphasized the need for a rapid acquisition strategy to outpace adversaries in equipping forces with advanced systems capable of operating inside the weapons engagement zone. He encouraged a “holistic, innovative approach” to technology integration and urged the Navy to “embrace the red,” a mindset focused on confronting problems directly, adapting quickly and addressing challenges at speed.

Koehler said the Pacific Fleet continues to integrate artificial intelligence into its operations, using AI-driven tools for data analysis and expanding efforts to enhance command control and decision-making. He outlined a vision in which AI accelerates maneuver and fires cycles for more decisive combat responses.

He also called for deeper collaboration between the military and defense industry, citing Indo-Pacific Command’s innovation hub, The Forge, as a model for rapid experimentation. Koehler added that sailors must have the authority to repair and reconfigure their own systems in the field to maintain resilience and readiness.