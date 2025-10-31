U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Stephen Koehler. Adm. Stephen Koehler has pushed for a rapid tech acquisition strategy.
Adm. Stephen Koehler has pushed for accelerating the acquisition and deployment of advanced technologies to service members.
Adm. Stephen Koehler/U.S. Pacific Fleet
Pacific Fleet Commander Urges Rapid Tech Acquisition, AI Integration

Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, urged defense and industry leaders to accelerate the acquisition and deployment of advanced technologies to service members, Defense One reported Thursday.

Why Is Adm. Koehler Urging Faster Tech Adoption?

Speaking at the AFCEA TechNet Indo-Pacific conference, Koehler emphasized the need for a rapid acquisition strategy to outpace adversaries in equipping forces with advanced systems capable of operating inside the weapons engagement zone. He encouraged a “holistic, innovative approach” to technology integration and urged the Navy to “embrace the red,” a mindset focused on confronting problems directly, adapting quickly and addressing challenges at speed.

Koehler said the Pacific Fleet continues to integrate artificial intelligence into its operations, using AI-driven tools for data analysis and expanding efforts to enhance command control and decision-making. He outlined a vision in which AI accelerates maneuver and fires cycles for more decisive combat responses.

He also called for deeper collaboration between the military and defense industry, citing Indo-Pacific Command’s innovation hub, The Forge, as a model for rapid experimentation. Koehler added that sailors must have the authority to repair and reconfigure their own systems in the field to maintain resilience and readiness.

