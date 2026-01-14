USPTO Director John Squires. USPTO has unveiled plans to develop the SPARK Pilot Program.
USPTO has unveiled plans to develop the SPARK Pilot Program.
Photo: U.S. Patent and Trademark Office
/

USPTO Unveils SPARK Pilot Program to Incentivize Standards Participation

2 mins read

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has announced the Standards Participation and Representation Kudos—or SPARK—Pilot Program, a new initiative aimed at expanding participation in standards development organizations, a.k.a. SDOs, by small and medium-sized businesses, universities and nonprofit organizations.

The SPARK program is the first initiative of the Standard-Essential Patent Working Group, following its Dec. 25 launch, USPTO said Wednesday.

What Is the SPARK Pilot Program?

The SPARK pilot program is designed to encourage broader U.S. participation in SDOs by offering a limited number of acceleration certificates to qualifying entities that make substantive technical contributions or otherwise play an active role in the standards-setting process.

The certificates can be used to speed up the review of patent applications or appeals before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, helping participants recoup some of the time and resources committed to standards work.

“The SPARK program recognizes that small and medium-sized businesses, universities, and non-profits bring critical expertise and innovative thinking to standards development, but often lack the resources of larger enterprises to sustain participation. By offering meaningful incentives here at the USPTO, we’re continuing to invest in broader and more robust U.S. representation in the very forums where tomorrow’s technologies are taking shape today,” said John Squires, under secretary of commerce for intellectual property and director of the USPTO.

What Is the Challenge With Technical Standards?

Technical standards underpin progress in areas including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, telecommunications and manufacturing, but many smaller U.S. organizations lack the resources to consistently be involved in standards bodies, even though decisions made there can directly affect market access and competitive positioning.

Related Articles

Sean Plankey. The National Security Council’s former cyber policy director has been renominated to lead CISA.
Cybersecurity Executive Sean Plankey Renominated as CISA Director

President Donald Trump has renominated Sean Plankey, former director for cyber policy at the National Security Council, to serve as director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. With Plankey’s renomination to lead CISA, cybersecurity leadership and resilience are once again at the forefront of the national conversation. That momentum continues at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21, where government and industry leaders will explore what’s next for securing critical infrastructure. Sign up now to reserve your seat at this must-attend event. Plankey was part of the list of nominations that the Trump administration had submitted

Drone swarm. The Army-led JIATF 401 awarded a contract to buy two DroneHunter F700 counter-UAS systems under Replicator 2.
Army-Led Task Force Makes 1st Counter-Drone Tech Purchase Under Replicator 2

The Army-led Joint Interagency Task Force 401, or JIATF 401, has awarded a contract for two DroneHunter F700 counter-unmanned aerial systems, marking its first acquisition under the Replicator 2 initiative. As the Army accelerates efforts like Replicator 2 to rapidly field counter-UAS capabilities and outpace emerging threats, the need for closer alignment between innovation, acquisition and operational leadership has never been clearer. That broader push toward speed and adaptability will frame discussions at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18, bringing senior Army leaders and industry partners together to discuss the future of the force. Reserve your

The lunar surface. The Department of Energy and NASA teamed up to build a nuclear reactor for the lunar surface
DOE, NASA Team Up to Develop Nuclear Reactor to Power Lunar Missions By 2030

The Department of Energy is working with NASA to create a nuclear reactor that would power missions on the lunar surface by 2030. The agencies signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the research and development of a fission surface power system that will deliver safe and efficient electrical power on the moon or Mars, DOE said Tuesday. “History shows that when American science and innovation come together, from the Manhattan Project to the Apollo Mission, our nation leads the world to reach new frontiers once thought impossible,” stated Energy Secretary Chris Wright. “This agreement continues that legacy.” What