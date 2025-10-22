The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office hosted the 43rd Trilateral Conference with the European Patent Office and the Japan Patent Office at its Alexandria, Virginia, headquarters on Oct. 21.

What Was the Purpose of the 43rd Trilateral Conference?

The USPTO said the meeting brought together senior officials from the Trilateral Offices to discuss how artificial intelligence and advanced IT systems can enhance patent examination efficiency and quality across jurisdictions.

USPTO Director John Squires , the under secretary of commerce for intellectual property, led the conference. Attendees included EPO vice president Steve Rowan, JPO commissioner Yasuyuki Kasai and Lisa Jorgenson of the World Intellectual Property Organization, who was there as an observer. Representatives from BusinessEurope, the Japan Intellectual Property Association, the American Intellectual Property Law Association and the Intellectual Property Owners Association were also in attendance.

Participants reviewed current patent filing trends and shared best practices on using IT and AI platforms to manage challenges and enhance efficiency. The offices exchanged insights on the tools, systems and ongoing efforts to align approaches to AI-related inventions. The industry representatives contributed insights on emerging challenges in the global patent landscape.

What Are the Next Steps?

The offices agreed to explore opportunities for AI-related collaboration, incorporating feedback from Industry Trilateral partners to improve efficiency and quality. They also committed to forming a Trilateral AI Working Group to develop a shared AI vision.