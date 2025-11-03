VA Issues RFI for Enterprise Cloud Strategy

The Department of Veterans Affairs has released a request for information to gather industry insight on enterprise cloud operations within the VA Enterprise Cloud , or VAEC.

Which VAEC Focus Areas Is the VA Exploring?

According to the presolicitation notice published on SAM.gov Tuesday, VA is seeking market feedback on the future design and procurement strategy for VAEC, which currently utilizes two Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High-certified cloud service providers, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

The agency aims to gather information on the following:

Cloud service provider strategy

Pricing models

Credit and incentive programs

Cost optimization tools

Service level agreements

Navigating appropriation and competition rules

Period of performance and long-term planning

Marketplace and procurement limitations

Artificial intelligence integration

Access to learning and knowledge management systems

General innovation enablement

Cloud cost optimization and savings plans

The industry recommendations will be utilized to inform future acquisition strategies, ensuring the continuity, efficiency and scalability of cloud services. Responses to the notice can be submitted until Nov. 12.

The platform hosts approximately 757 applications, including critical medical and benefits systems such as the Veterans Health Information System Technology Architecture and the Veterans Benefits Management System, which support all VA staff and veterans.