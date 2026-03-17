President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud , a new interagency body tasked with coordinating efforts to address fraud, waste and abuse across federal benefit programs, the White House said in a fact sheet published Monday.

What Are the Primary Objectives of the Task Force?

The order instructs the task force to lead a nationwide effort to combat fraud, waste and abuse in federal benefit programs such as housing, food, healthcare and financial assistance. It will oversee stronger eligibility checks, introduce preventive pre-payment controls, identify emerging fraud risks and break up organized fraud schemes.

The group will also establish baseline anti-fraud standards, such as identity verification, documentation, risk management and auditing. Member agencies will create measurable implementation plans.

Who Will Lead the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud?

The vice president will chair the task force, supported by the Federal Trade Commission chair serving as vice chair. The assistant to the president for homeland security will act as a senior adviser while day-to-day operations will be managed by an executive director. Cabinet secretaries and agency heads will participate as members.

Building on Previous Anti-Fraud Initiatives

This task force builds on recent administration efforts to strengthen anti-fraud enforcement, including executive orders issued in March 2025 that expanded data access and enhanced the Treasury Department’s ability to detect improper payments. In January 2026, a new Department of Justice fraud enforcement division was also established to coordinate investigations and disrupt fraud schemes.