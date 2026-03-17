White House seal. President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud to address fraud, waste and abuse across federal benefit programs.
Logo: U.S. White House / Wikimedia
/

White House Launches Task Force to Combat Fraud in Federal Benefit Programs

2 mins read

President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a new interagency body tasked with coordinating efforts to address fraud, waste and abuse across federal benefit programs, the White House said in a fact sheet published Monday.

What Are the Primary Objectives of the Task Force?

The order instructs the task force to lead a nationwide effort to combat fraud, waste and abuse in federal benefit programs such as housing, food, healthcare and financial assistance. It will oversee stronger eligibility checks, introduce preventive pre-payment controls, identify emerging fraud risks and break up organized fraud schemes.

The group will also establish baseline anti-fraud standards, such as identity verification, documentation, risk management and auditing. Member agencies will create measurable implementation plans.

Who Will Lead the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud?

The vice president will chair the task force, supported by the Federal Trade Commission chair serving as vice chair. The assistant to the president for homeland security will act as a senior adviser while day-to-day operations will be managed by an executive director. Cabinet secretaries and agency heads will participate as members.

Building on Previous Anti-Fraud Initiatives

This task force builds on recent administration efforts to strengthen anti-fraud enforcement, including executive orders issued in March 2025 that expanded data access and enhanced the Treasury Department’s ability to detect improper payments. In January 2026, a new Department of Justice fraud enforcement division was also established to coordinate investigations and disrupt fraud schemes.

Related Articles

Craig Morgan. DCMA’s former chief digital and AI officer has been named executive director of its contracts directorate.
DCMA Selects Craig Morgan to Lead Contracts Directorate

The Defense Contract Management Agency has appointed Craig Morgan, most recently its chief digital and artificial intelligence officer, as executive director of its contracts directorate, effective March 22. DCMA said Friday Morgan will lead DCMA acquisition efforts and oversee the development of policies and processes for contract administration services. He will also guide the development of training materials, business platforms and the agency’s contributions to federal and defense acquisition reform. Who Is Craig Morgan? Morgan is a federal government veteran with over two decades of experience as a U.S. Army officer and a civilian. He most recently served as DCMA’s

Vernon Parks, mission area executive at Johns Hopkins APL. Parks will oversee Johns Hopkins APL's sea control mission area
Johns Hopkins APL Selects Former Navy Captain Vernon Parks to Lead Sea Control Mission Area

Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory has appointed former Navy captain Vernon Parks as its sea control mission area executive. In his new role, Parks will oversee efforts to support U.S. Navy and joint service missions, Johns Hopkins APL said Monday. “CJ’s operational insight, technical acumen and leadership make him exceptionally well qualified to lead sea control at this critical time for the Navy and the Joint Force,” APL Director Dave Van Wie stated. “His prior Navy service and deep understanding of naval and joint operations will be instrumental as we work with our partners to deliver innovative, mission-focused solutions to

John Phelan. The Navy secretary commented on the creation of five more PAE organizations.
Navy Launches 5 More PAE Offices to Accelerate Capability Delivery

The Department of the Navy is restructuring its acquisition enterprise by establishing five additional portfolio acquisition executive organizations as part of a push to reduce bureaucracy, accelerate capability delivery and align procurement with operational needs. The Navy’s shift to a new PAE structure underscores the urgency of faster, more accountable defense procurement. Attend the 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27 to join defense leaders and industry executives as they discuss naval modernization efforts and other developments shaping the service’s future priorities. Sign up today to secure your spot! The Navy said Monday the move formalizes the PAE model as the