White House logo. New report details the potential enormous economic impacts of a U.S. government shutdown, if it continues.
New report details the potential enormous economic impacts of a U.S. government shutdown, if it continues.
"US White House Logo" by the U.S. federal government, http://www.whitehouse.gov, Licensed under Public Domain
/

White House CEA Issues Report on Government Shutdown’s Economic Impacts

2 mins read

The White House’s Council of Economic Advisers has released a report warning that the U.S. could lose as much as $15 billion in gross domestic product for each week the government is shut down.

A monthlong government shutdown could result in 43,000 additional unemployed individuals in the U.S., according to the CEA analysis published Wednesday.

Government Shutdown’s Disruption to Federal Workforce

The report noted that more than 1.9 million federal civilian employees could be subject to furloughs or required to continue working without pay during a government shutdown.

According to the analysis, federal contractors are not eligible for backpay once government operations resume, leaving many to experience lasting income losses throughout the funding lapse.

CEA estimated that a monthlong government shutdown could reduce consumer spending by roughly $30 billion nationwide. According to the analysis, about half of that decline would stem from unpaid federal employees and contractors and the other half would result from spillover effects across other sectors.

Impact of Government Shutdown on Benefit Programs

The report addressed the potential disruption of government shutdown to benefit programs, including the Women, Infants and Children program, or WIC, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

CEA noted that federal funding for WIC could run out in October and that carryover and contingency funds would be insufficient to sustain program operations amid a prolonged government shutdown.

According to the report, nearly 50 percent of CMS personnel would be furloughed under a government shutdown, which could result in longer wait times to talk to a Medicare customer service representative.

Related Articles

Mark Ditlevson, acting ASW-HDHA. Ditlevson was nominated to replace Melissa Griffin Dalton
Trump Nominates Mark Ditlevson as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense, Hemispheric Affairs

President Donald Trump has nominated Mark Ditlevson as the next assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and hemispheric affairs. According to Congress records, the nomination was received by the Senate on Oct. 2 and has since been referred to the Committee on Armed Services. If confirmed, Ditlevson will succeed Melissa Griffin Dalton, who served in the position under President Joe Biden.  Learn more about the global threats the U.S. is currently facing and key developments in homeland security at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12. The in-person event will feature panel discussions between government

U.S. Army logo. The Department of the Army formed the Army Transformation and Training Command through a AFC-TRADOC merger.
Army Futures Command, TRADOC Merge to Form T2COM

The Department of the Army has combined U.S. Army Futures Command and Army Training and Doctrine Command, or TRADOC, to form Army Transformation and Training Command, or T2COM. Army Transformation & Training Command’s Mission & Functions According to a notice published Thursday on the Army Publishing Directorate’s website, the military branch expects T2COM to enable the synchronization and integration of force development, force generation and force design responsibilities under a singular Army command. T2COM will be responsible for synchronizing recruitment efforts. The command will educate, train and strengthen the profession of arms and advance Army modernization initiatives. It will also

US Navy logo. Navy Secretary John Phelan appointed Under Secretary Hung Cao to lead an effort to enhance warrior ethos.
Navy Launches Initiative to Strengthen Warrior Ethos

Secretary of the Navy John Phelan has established a new cross-departmental portfolio aimed at reinforcing a warrior ethos and improving the quality of service across the Navy and Marine Corps. The initiative will be led by Under Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, whose mandate ties service member readiness, family well-being and institutional accountability directly to the fleet’s operational effectiveness. Unified Focus on People and Performance The portfolio consolidates major functions affecting sailors and Marines — from personnel policies and housing to audit oversight and digital infrastructure — under a single leadership framework. According to Phelan, the move is designed