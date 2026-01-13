NRO PPD William Adkins. William Adkins has been appointed principal deputy director at the National Reconnaissance Office.
Photo: William Adkins / LinkedIn
William Adkins Named NRO Principal Deputy Director

The National Reconnaissance Office has appointed William Adkins as principal deputy director, the agency announced Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

What Will William Adkins Do at NRO?

According to his NRO profile, Adkins will be responsible for managing the agency’s day-to-day operations and exercising decision authority delegated by the NRO director.

“He brings a wealth of knowledge in space, intelligence, and defense earned through years of experience in government and industry,” NRO said in its post on X.

Who Is William Adkins?

Adkins is a national security and space policy executive, a seasoned space systems engineer and a former congressional staffer with extensive experience across national security and civil space domains. He spent more than nine years on the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee of the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, where he served as the staff lead for military and intelligence space programs.

He previously served for more than 10 years as president of Adkins Strategies, providing strategic consulting, government relations and business development support to intelligence, national security and civil space clients.

Adkins was staff director of the House Committee on Science’s Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics, overseeing legislative initiatives and NASA-related oversight. He also spent three years at the CIA as a project manager and systems engineer and more than a decade at the NRO in project management roles. Earlier in his career, Adkins worked as a space systems engineer at the Naval Research Laboratory.

