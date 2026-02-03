The Department of Veterans Affairs has named Zack Schwartz as principal deputy assistant secretary for the Office of Information and Technology . Schwartz announced his appointment in a LinkedIn post Monday.

Who Is Zack Schwartz?

Schwartz is a seasoned technology executive with leadership experience spanning municipal and federal government. Most recently, he served as chief information and technology officer at Events DC and held multiple senior leadership roles at the Department of Commerce, including serving as acting chief information officer for the Office of the Secretary and in senior advisory positions supporting department-wide operations. Earlier in his career, Schwartz spent more than seven years at the Census Bureau, advancing through senior IT leadership roles supporting modernization efforts.

What Will Schwartz Do at VA?

Paul Lawrence , deputy secretary of Veterans Affairs, wrote in a LinkedIn post Monday that Schwartz will be responsible for managing the VA’s IT enterprise , including technology strategy, operations, cybersecurity, modernization efforts and service delivery.

Schwartz will report to Lawrence , who is also serving as the department’s acting chief information officer and assistant secretary for OIT, FedScoop reported.

“We look forward to his leadership as we continue strengthening VA’s technology and services for Veterans,” said Lawrence.