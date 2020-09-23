House Clears Stopgap Bill to Extend Federal Funding Through December

House Stopgap Bill

The House has voted 359-57 to pass a continuing resolution in a push to prevent a government shutdown at the start of the next fiscal year.

The stopgap bill extends federal agencies’ funding through Dec. 11th and covers provisions related to continuing COVID-19 response programs including food-stamp initiatives and childcare efforts, Roll Call reported Tuesday.

The bipartisan measure also covers extended farm payments and authorizes the U.S. Navy to allocate $1.6 billion in initial spending for Columbia-class submarines in fiscal year 2021.

Other provisions under the bill include $14 billion to support aviation programs and $13.6 billion for transportation initiatives including mass transportation and highway-related efforts.

Earlier this month, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., entered into an agreement to introduce the funding bill. Senators will vote on the continuing resolution early next week.