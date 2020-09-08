Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Steven Mnuchin Agree on Continuing Resolution Ahead of FY 2021

US Capitol

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., have entered into an agreement to introduce a short-term spending bill to prevent a government shutdown at the start of fiscal year 2021.

Mnuchin told Fox News that he and the House speaker agreed to work on a continuing resolution to extend the US government’s spending beyond Sept. 30th, The Washington Post reported Monday. He noted that he expects the resolution to secure government funding through December 2020, according to the report.

“The speaker and I have agreed we don’t want to see a government shutdown,” said Mnuchin. “The most important thing is to make sure at the end of the month, we don’t shut down the government and we get something past the election."