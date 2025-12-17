ACC seal. ACC-RSA has issued a notice for JHU APL ASSESSS contract.
ACC-RSA Issues Notice for JHU APL ASSESSS Contract

The Army Contracting Command–Redstone, Space, Missile Defense and Special Programs Directorate has issued a combined sources-sought and intent-to-sole-source notice on behalf of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command to conduct market research for advanced technology testing and research and development capabilities to support the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory Applied Science, Systems Engineering and Space Science Support, or ASSESSS.

What Are the Details of the Planned ASSESSS Contract?

According to the notice published Monday on SAM.gov, the ACC-RSA plans to issue a five-year effort as a sole-source single-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-reimbursable task orders for an estimated contract value of $91 million to Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. The work focuses on advanced research, systems engineering, prototyping, testing and analysis across space, missile defense and combat systems.

The contract will support fundamental technology research, technology insertion, risk mitigation in defense systems and the design and testing of hardware and software. Contractor activities will include research, prototyping, testing, data analysis, and program management, including cost, schedule, and performance oversight.

What Are Johns Hopkins’ Core Competencies?

ACC-RSA SMD/SP plans to award this sole-source contract to JHU APL under University Affiliated Research Center authority. Responding contractors must demonstrate capabilities aligned with JHU APL’s eight core competencies, including strategic systems test and evaluation, submarine security, space science and engineering, combat systems and guided missiles, air defense, IT, modeling and simulations, and mission-related research.

