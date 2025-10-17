ASA Brent Ingraham. The U.S. Army is shifting acquisition priorities to align with its Army Transformation Initiative.
Brent Ingraham/Department of the Army
/

Army Refocuses Acquisition Under Transformation Initiative

2 mins read

The U.S. Army has announced that it is adjusting its acquisition priorities to align with its Army Transformation Initiative and an ongoing acquisition shakeup, Breaking Defense reported Thursday.

Army Highlights Need for Transparency on Purchases

Brent Ingraham, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology, emphasized the need for transparency with industry partners on future purchases, noting that the Army must use its limited modernization budget effectively by prioritizing programs that deliver the most impact on the battlefield.

“We’ve got to let industry know where we’re going, what sort of capabilities we’re looking for and just be open with them about what we need to buy [and] we don’t need to buy,” said Ingraham.

How Is Army Transformation Initiative Reshaping Programs? 

The ATI effort signals a reduced future for vehicles like Humvees and Joint Light Tactical Vehicles. The service has already paused purchases of General Atomics’ Gray Eagle drone and halted a Future Tactical Uncrewed Aircraft System competition. It is also considering retiring AH-64D Apaches, ending General Electric’s Improved Turbine Engine Program and decreasing High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation Systems. These reductions are intended to fund the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft program.

What Is the Transformation in Contact Program?

The Transformation in Contact program is designed to quickly assess new equipment with units both in the U.S. and overseas to determine operational effectiveness. It will provide insight to the Army on which weapons and platforms will advance under the ATI.

