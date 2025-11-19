DOD Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks. The Atlantic Council has launched the ReForge Commission.
Atlantic Council Launches ReForge Commission to Boost US Defense Industry

The Atlantic Council has launched the ReForge Commission to create a blueprint for nationwide defense industrial mobilization, aiming to revitalize the U.S. defense industrial base to meet the challenges of modern warfare.

What Are the Goals of the ReForge Commission?

Modeled after World War II’s Freedom’s Forge, the commission will develop a roadmap to transform defense industrial capabilities and a broader industrial base to sustain production and deter prolonged conflicts. ReForge will explore mobilization for potential two-theater conflicts, investment in advanced manufacturing, critical stockpiles, digital industrial systems and incentives for private industry to prepare for sustained conflict.

Who Will Lead the Atlantic Council’s Commission?

The initiative is co-chaired by Kathleen Hicks, former deputy secretary of defense and four-time Wash100 Award winner, and William “Mac” Thornberry, former chair of the House Armed Services Committee. Stephen Rodriguez will serve as director of the commission.

Who Are the Other Members of the ReForge Commission?

The commissioners are Lael Brainard, James “Hoss” Cartwright, Walter Copan, Melissa Dalton, Alan Estevez, Frank Finelli, Michael Gilday, Paul Kwan, Steve Lyons, Nadia Schadlow and Jon Tester.

Industry commissioners include Applied Intuition’s Jason Brown, Scott Cooper of Peraton, Lockheed Martin’s Megan Dake, Alex Daly of PTC and Gecko Robotics President Troy Demmer. Also part of the commission are Booz Allen Hamilton’s Steve Escaravage, a four-time Wash100 awardee; Hank Holland of Amaero; Rob Lehman of Saronic; Primer AI CEO Sean Moriarty; Edge Case Research CEO Nathan Parker; Garrett Smith of Reveal Technology; and Vince Stametti of Blue Forge Alliance.

