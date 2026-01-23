Department of War seal. Maj. Gens. Brian Gibson and Mark Pye have been nominated for promotion and key Pentagon roles.
Maj. Gens. Brian Gibson, Mark Pye Nominated for LTG Promotion, Key Pentagon Roles

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian Gibson and Air Force Maj. Gen. Mark Pye have been nominated for promotion to lieutenant general and tapped for key Pentagon assignments overseeing major defense programs, Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth announced.

Gibson will be assigned as military deputy to the direct reporting program manager for Golden Dome for America while Pye will serve as military deputy to the direct reporting portfolio manager for critical major weapons systems, DOW said Thursday.

Who Is Brian Gibson?

If confirmed, Gibson will report to Gen. Michael Guetlein, who was confirmed as Golden Dome program manager in July 2025, according to Air & Space Forces Magazine. Guetlein, a 2025 Wash100 Award winner like Hegseth, was formerly vice chief of space operations at the Space Force.

Gibson is the director of plans and policy for J-5 Directorate at the Space Command, based at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado. His previous assignments include serving as commanding general of the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, director of the Air and Missile Defense Cross-Functional Team, and commandant of the Army Air Defense Artillery School at the Army Fires Center of Excellence.

Who Is Mark Pye?

Pye, who will serve under Air Force Gen. Dale White if confirmed, is currently the director of programs in the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans and Programs. Previously, he served as director of global power programs in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics. His three-decade Air Force career also includes leadership roles as commandant of the Air Force Inspection Agency and the 13th Bomb Squadron within the 509th Bomb Wing.

