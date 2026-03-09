The U.S. Army’s Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, or C5ISR, Center is developing the Folded Lightweight Annular Telescope , or FLAT, to provide high-resolution imaging for unmanned aerial systems at extended ranges.

What Is the Folded Lightweight Annular Telescope Project?

The FLAT initiative is led by the C5ISR Center under the Combat Capabilities Development Command, the Army said Thursday. The project applies electro-optic and infrared research to support emerging UAS operational requirements. FLAT utilizes a reflective telescopic design combined with precision mirror fabrication to create compact, low-cost payloads for small drones.

How Does FLAT Boost Battlefield Awareness?

According to optical engineer Brian Kellermeyer, the system delivers higher image definition compared to currently fielded hardware. When integrated with aided target recognition algorithms, the technology enhances the ability to locate and avoid threats in contested environments.

“These optics deliver much higher definition images and superior performance at extended ranges than currently fielded capabilities when coupled with aided target recognition algorithms for rapid search and cueing, increasing Soldier lethality and situational awareness,” Kellermeyer said.

How Will the Technology Transition to Industry?

The C5ISR Center can transition the technology directly to multiple vendors because the government leads the FLAT program and retains design rights. The center works with industry through cooperative research and development agreements, Small Business Innovation Research and manufacturing technology partnerships.

Looking ahead, prototypes of small FLAT payloads are scheduled for field demonstrations and operational experimentation in 2026. Once packaged into a gimbal-based sensor suite, the technology could be listed on the UAS Marketplace, allowing the Department of War and interagency users to identify and procure validated equipment.

Supporting Broader Drone Efforts

The FLAT project complements the Army’s wider initiatives to accelerate unmanned and counter-UAS capabilities. Programs such as the xTechOverwatch competition, launched in 2025 to identify AI and sensor technologies for autonomous systems, and the counter-drone online marketplace that reached initial operational capability in February, are helping transition emerging technologies into deployable systems.