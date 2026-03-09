C5ISR Center logo. The U.S. Army's C5ISR Center is developing the Folded Lightweight Annular Telescope.
The U.S. Army's Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, or C5ISR, Center is developing the Folded Lightweight Annular Telescope.
Logo: U.S. Army's C5ISR Center
/

C5ISR Center Developing Folded Lightweight Annular Telescope for Drones

3 mins read

The U.S. Army’s Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, or C5ISR, Center is developing the Folded Lightweight Annular Telescope, or FLAT, to provide high-resolution imaging for unmanned aerial systems at extended ranges.

C5ISR Center Developing Folded Lightweight Annular Telescope for Drones

The C5ISR Center’s FLAT project highlights the Army’s transformation priorities as it works toward its 2030 goals. Gain more insights on the service’s modernization initiatives at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18. Save your seat now!

What Is the Folded Lightweight Annular Telescope Project?

The FLAT initiative is led by the C5ISR Center under the Combat Capabilities Development Command, the Army said Thursday. The project applies electro-optic and infrared research to support emerging UAS operational requirements. FLAT utilizes a reflective telescopic design combined with precision mirror fabrication to create compact, low-cost payloads for small drones.

How Does FLAT Boost Battlefield Awareness?

According to optical engineer Brian Kellermeyer, the system delivers higher image definition compared to currently fielded hardware. When integrated with aided target recognition algorithms, the technology enhances the ability to locate and avoid threats in contested environments.

“These optics deliver much higher definition images and superior performance at extended ranges than currently fielded capabilities when coupled with aided target recognition algorithms for rapid search and cueing, increasing Soldier lethality and situational awareness,” Kellermeyer said.

How Will the Technology Transition to Industry?

The C5ISR Center can transition the technology directly to multiple vendors because the government leads the FLAT program and retains design rights. The center works with industry through cooperative research and development agreements, Small Business Innovation Research and manufacturing technology partnerships.

Looking ahead, prototypes of small FLAT payloads are scheduled for field demonstrations and operational experimentation in 2026. Once packaged into a gimbal-based sensor suite, the technology could be listed on the UAS Marketplace, allowing the Department of War and interagency users to identify and procure validated equipment.

Supporting Broader Drone Efforts

The FLAT project complements the Army’s wider initiatives to accelerate unmanned and counter-UAS capabilities. Programs such as the xTechOverwatch competition, launched in 2025 to identify AI and sensor technologies for autonomous systems, and the counter-drone online marketplace that reached initial operational capability in February, are helping transition emerging technologies into deployable systems.

Related Articles

Gavin Kliger. The former Databricks technical staff member has been named the Department of War's chief data officer.
Gavin Kliger Named Pentagon Chief Data Officer

The Department of War has appointed Gavin Kliger, a former Databricks technical staff member, as chief data officer to help oversee and execute DOW’s artificial intelligence initiatives. Attend Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 18 to hear from Kliger’s new collaborator in AI innovation at DOW, Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer Cameron Stanley. Register today to secure your spot and join fellow leaders for this timely discussion. How Will Kliger Oversee DOW’s AI Strategy? In a post on X published Friday, DOW said Kliger will focus on aligning and managing the day-to-day execution of the department’s

U.S. Navy logo. The Navy christened Military Sealift Command’s sixth ship in the Expeditionary Sea Base program.
Navy Christens 6th Ship in Expeditionary Sea Base Program

The U.S. Navy on Saturday christened USNS Hector A. Cafferata Jr. (ESB 8), the Military Sealift Command’s sixth and final ship in the Expeditionary Sea Base program, during a ceremony at the General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard in San Diego, DVIDS reported.  The christening of USNS Hector A. Cafferata Jr. highlights the Navy’s continued investment in flexible maritime platforms and the evolving capabilities that support modern naval operations. Industry and government leaders will explore the latest capabilities and the future of naval strategy at the 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27. Sign up today to book your spot! Family members of

US Air Force logo. The Air Force issued a sources sought notice for missile systems that could support the SiAW program.
Air Force Seeks Industry Input on Stand-in Attack Weapon Missile System

The U.S. Air Force is seeking industry feedback on potential missile systems that could support the Stand-in Attack Weapon, or SiAW, program, as part of market research for a future acquisition effort. In a sources sought notice posted on SAM.gov on Wednesday, the service said it is seeking companies that can provide an All-Up-Round missile system and associated software and hardware, logistics elements, training systems and verification tools compatible with SiAW launch platforms and infrastructure. Responses are due March 19. Leaders from the U.S. Air and Space Forces and industry will gather at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and