DAF seal. The Department of the Air Force approved changes to the Falcon launch program at the Vandenberg Space Force Base.
"Seal of the U.S. Department of the Air Force," by Arthur E. DuBois, https://www.dcms.uscg.mil, Licensed under Public Domain
DAF Approves Changes to Falcon Launch Operations at Vandenberg SFB

The Department of the Air Force has issued a record of decision approving changes to the Falcon Launch Program at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The U.S. Space Force said Friday the decision follows the completion of a final environmental impact statement, or EIS, made in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act, which evaluated the possible environmental effects of several proposed actions.

DAF Allows Falcon Launch Expansion

Under the approved plan, DAF has permitted the redevelopment of Space Launch Complex-6 to accommodate Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy operations, including launches and landings at the site. This involves SpaceX building a new hangar south of the horizontal integration facility and north of SLC-6.

The plan also allows an increase in the annual Falcon launch rate at Vandenberg, from 50 Falcon 9 launches at SLC-4 to as many as 100 combined Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy launches from both SLC complexes. Furthermore, Falcon Heavy, which has not previously operated from Vandenberg, will be cleared for up to five launches and landings per year.

