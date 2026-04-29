DISA seal. DISA J9 has begun transitioning to a hybrid cloud delivery model.
DISA J9 has begun transitioning to a hybrid cloud delivery model.
Logo: Defense Information Systems Agency / Wikipedia
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DISA Hosting & Compute Center Shifts to Customer-Centric Hybrid Cloud Delivery Model

2 mins read

The Defense Information Systems Agency’s J9 directorate has begun its transition to a hybrid cloud delivery model to better align services with mission requirements.

J9, the agency’s hosting and compute arm, is moving beyond its traditional role as an infrastructure provider to deliver more flexible, tailored cloud capabilities, DISA said Monday. According to J9 Director Jeff Marshall, the effort supports DISA’s vision to modernize support for the warfighter.

What Is the Smart Cloud Journey?

At the center of the transition is J9’s “Smart Cloud Journey,” a framework designed to help mission partners select the most appropriate cloud applications based on operational needs, timing and environment.

Under this model, J9 acts as a strategic adviser, guiding users through capability options within the DISA Cloud Environment, including for maintaining legacy systems, deploying private cloud or scaling into commercial platforms.

“Our mission is to develop and deliver flexible, scalable and secure hybrid cloud solutions and professional services,” Marshall said.

How Is DISA Supporting Cloud Adoption?

J9’s shift builds on existing DISA initiatives designed to accelerate cloud adoption and reduce complexity for Department of War users.

These include the Olympus cloud management platform, which provides pre-authorized security controls, governance tools and managed hosting capabilities for Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability environments. Olympus is designed to streamline deployment and compliance while enabling agencies to focus on applications rather than infrastructure.

DISA has also developed a Cloud Infrastructure as Code framework, which automates the setup of compliant cloud environments. The tool has reduced deployment timelines by several months and helped agencies accelerate their transition to cloud-based operations.

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