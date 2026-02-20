Gregory Barbaccia. The federal CIO has joined GSA as acting director of the Technology Transformation Services.
GSA has appointed Gregory Barbaccia, federal CIO at the Office of Management and Budget, as acting director of the Technology Transformation Services and senior adviser to the GSA administrator.
Photo: Office of Management and Budget
GSA Appoints Gregory Barbaccia as Acting TTS Director

The General Services Administration has appointed Gregory Barbaccia, federal chief information officer at the White House Office of Management and Budget, as acting director of the Technology Transformation Services and senior adviser to GSA Administrator Edward Forst.

GSA said Thursday Thomas Shedd, who has led TTS and served as deputy commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service over the past year, will transition to a new role as senior adviser for fraud prevention.

In this capacity, Barbaccia will continue serving as federal CIO while leading TTS and advising GSA leadership on digital delivery, emerging technologies and cross-government collaboration.

“Greg brings a powerful combination of technology strategy and hands-on execution that will accelerate GSA’s mission to transform how the federal government buys, builds, and delivers digital services,” said Forst. “His leadership will drive smart, secure technology investments that deliver real results for President Trump’s priorities and our stakeholders.”

Who Is Greg Barbaccia?

Barbaccia, a 2026 Wash100 awardee, has served as the federal CIO since January 2025.

Before joining OMB, he was chief information security officer at financial services company Theorem. His industry career included leadership roles at Elementus and Palantir. He also founded Argus Vigilance, where he served as a managing partner.

He brings experience in technology leadership, digital transformation and organizational change to the role. 

As federal CIO, Barbaccia has initiated governmentwide efforts to strengthen agency CIO authority in technology acquisition. He has also promoted a “one-government” approach to digital services through federal website design standardization initiatives and has served as the federal government’s service delivery lead under the Government Service Delivery Improvement Act, supporting user-centered improvements to public-facing services.

In a statement, Barbaccia said he plans to build on TTS’ modernization efforts and strengthen partnerships that support improved technology outcomes across government.

What Is Technology Transformation Services?

Technology Transformation Services is a GSA organization that supports the modernization of federal digital services and helps agencies improve how they build and deliver applications, software and other tech platforms.

Its services include FedRAMP, USAGov, Centers of Excellence, Presidential Innovation Fellows, Digital.gov and Login.gov.

