Senate Confirms Jack Dever & Chris Fox to Key ODNI Roles

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Jack Dever as general counsel and Chris Fox as intelligence community inspector general at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, ODNI announced Wednesday.

Who Is Jack Dever?

In his new role, Dever will provide legal guidance to the ODNI and the broader intelligence community. He was CEO of Lockhaven Solutions, a cybersecurity consulting firm. The cybersecurity expert held leadership roles at General Electric, Wells Fargo and UBS.

Dever also served as assistant general counsel at the FBI and assistant U.S. attorney. His military service included stints as a signals intelligence Korean linguist and Judge Advocate General officer.

“His proven leadership—spanning military service and distinguished roles across the government and private sector—makes him an asset to our mission at ODNI. He will serve with the highest standards of integrity, strengthening the security of our country and upholding the Constitution,” said Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard .

Who Is Chris Fox?

Fox will oversee independent reviews across the intelligence community, advancing transparency, accountability and operational efficiency while identifying fraud, waste and mismanagement.

Fox previously worked at Six Technologies and Matrix International and was a specialized skills and covert action officer at the CIA’s directorate of operations. He also had stints at the Department of Justice’s National Security Division and the Department of Homeland Security’s Center for Risk and Economic Analysis of Terrorism Events. Early in his career, Fox served as a special warfare airman and joint terminal attack controller for the U.S. Air Force.

“With nearly two decades of experience in national security spanning military service, intelligence operations, legal practice and entrepreneurship, Chris steps into this role with the integrity, fortitude and commitment to country needed to serve as inspector general for the intelligence community,” said Gabbard.