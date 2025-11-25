Patrick Stadter has been appointed mission area executive for theater defense within the air and missile defense sector at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory .

What Will Patrick Stadter Focus on as JHU APL Mission Area Executive?

He will oversee the development of advanced technologies that enhance air and missile defense, Johns Hopkins APL said Monday. He will leverage his background in aerospace and national security to help laboratory teams develop technologies to counter advanced regional threats to U.S. and allied forces.

“Patrick brings a deep understanding of missile defense and related operational challenges, and he is well regarded within the sponsor community,” said Vishal Giare , head of the air and missile defense sector at Johns Hopkins APL.

Patrick Stadter’s Career Path

Stadter was most recently the general manager of the agile acquisition division in the defense systems group at Aerospace Corporation. He initially worked for over three decades at APL, where he held various leadership roles in missile defense, space control and other national security programs. The executive served as deputy mission area executive for air and missile defense, where he oversaw programs and research that delivered capabilities for the Navy and Missile Defense Agency. During his first stint at APL, Stadter served as program area manager for advanced concepts and warfighter engagement and for Aegis ballistic missile defense.