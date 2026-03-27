Joseph Jewell has been sworn in as assistant secretary of war for science and technology, taking on a key role overseeing the Pentagon’s research priorities as the department accelerates efforts to maintain technological advantage.

The Department of War announced the appointment Thursday in a post on the social media platform X, positioning Jewell as a central figure in shaping S&T strategy across the defense enterprise.

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What Role Will Joseph Jewell Play?

As ASW S&T, Jewell serves as the principal adviser to the under secretary of war for research and engineering on a variety of matters. These include S&T, developmental prototyping and experimentation, and guiding investments to accelerate the transition of scientific discovery into strategic defense applications.

He oversees the full DOW S&T enterprise, which includes laboratory infrastructure, federally-funded research and development centers and university-affiliated research centers. It also includes innovation programs such as the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer initiatives, and manufacturing-focused efforts.

His office also manages a portfolio of critical S&T programs, including hypersonics and biomanufacturing.

Who Is Joseph Jewell?

Jewell joins DOW from Purdue University, where he served as a professor of aeronautics and astronautics and led hypersonic research initiatives, including wind tunnel testing programs.

His prior experience includes roles at the University of Michigan, the University of Oxford and the California Institute of Technology, as well as work as a research scientist at the Air Force Research Laboratory. Jewell’s technical background focuses on hypersonic aerothermodynamics, flight test data analysis and advanced testing infrastructure.

What Are Jewell’s Priorities?

In remarks following his swearing-in, Jewell emphasized advancing critical technology areas and strengthening the department’s research capabilities.

“The future of our national security lies at the intersection of science and technology,” he said. “My focus is the comprehensive advancement of our capabilities. We will achieve this by pushing the boundaries in critical areas like hypersonics and biomanufacturing, modernizing our labs, and empowering our people.”

“We will invest in the bold ideas needed to secure the technological dominance that gives our warfighters overwhelming advantage and ensures our nation’s strategy of deterrence,” Jewell added.

How Does This Fit Into Broader Defense Efforts?

Jewell’s appointment comes as the Pentagon continues to prioritize faster development and deployment of advanced technologies.

During his nomination process, he highlighted the importance of accelerating research; strengthening collaboration across government, academia and industry; shortening the path from discovery to deployment; and fostering new STEM talent to sustain U.S. military innovation.