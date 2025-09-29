Laurie Moe Buckhout , a retired U.S. Army colonel with over 30 years of military and industry experience, announced on LinkedIn Sunday that she has been appointed assistant national cyber director for policy at the White House.

Laurie Buckhout’s Career Highlights

Since March, Buckhout has served as deputy assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy — and subsequently acting assistant secretary in the same department — at the Office of the Secretary of Defense. In this role, she directed the Department of Defense’s cyberspace policy and strategic initiatives while cultivating important relationships with government entities, domestic stakeholders and international partners.

She was Castellum’s chief strategist from 2019 to 2023 and founded Corvus Consulting in 2012. She also served as president and CEO of Corvus before it was acquired by Castellum.

Buckhout served on the AFCEA International Cyber Committee and the Commerce Spectrum Management Advisory Committee, advising on spectrum policy. She was on the board of Student Veterans of America and part of the 2013 Defense Science Board Summer Study on 21st Century EMS Operations. She also led the Association of Old Crows and held executive roles at TASC and Lanmark Technology.

During her 26-year military career, Buckhout held various leadership roles, including chief of the Army’s electronic warfare division, action officer within J6 on the Joint Staff and commander of the 32nd Signal Battalion in Iraq.