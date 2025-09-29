Laurie Buckhout. Cyber expert Laurie Buckhout was appointed assistant national cyber director for policy at the White House.
Laurie Moe Buckhout was appointed assistant national cyber director for policy at the White House.
Laurie Moe Buckhout/LinkedIn
/

Laurie Moe Buckhout Named Assistant National Cyber Director for Policy at White House

1 min read

Laurie Moe Buckhout, a retired U.S. Army colonel with over 30 years of military and industry experience, announced on LinkedIn Sunday that she has been appointed assistant national cyber director for policy at the White House.

Laurie Buckhout’s Career Highlights

Since March, Buckhout has served as deputy assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy — and subsequently acting assistant secretary in the same department — at the Office of the Secretary of Defense. In this role, she directed the Department of Defense’s cyberspace policy and strategic initiatives while cultivating important relationships with government entities, domestic stakeholders and international partners.

She was Castellum’s chief strategist from 2019 to 2023 and founded Corvus Consulting in 2012. She also served as president and CEO of Corvus before it was acquired by Castellum.

Buckhout served on the AFCEA International Cyber Committee and the Commerce Spectrum Management Advisory Committee, advising on spectrum policy. She was on the board of Student Veterans of America and part of the 2013 Defense Science Board Summer Study on 21st Century EMS Operations. She also led the Association of Old Crows and held executive roles at TASC and Lanmark Technology.

During her 26-year military career, Buckhout held various leadership roles, including chief of the Army’s electronic warfare division, action officer within J6 on the Joint Staff and commander of the 32nd Signal Battalion in Iraq.

Related Articles

US Coast Guard logo. USCG will spend nearly $350 million to purchase robotics and autonomous systems.
Coast Guard to Invest $350M in Robotics, Autonomous Systems

The U.S. Coast Guard is moving forward with a nearly $350 million investment in robotics and autonomous systems to strengthen mission readiness and safety. Funded through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the initiative sets aside $11 million in fiscal year 2025 for immediate system upgrades. During peacetime, the Coast Guard is a part of DHS. The 2025 Homeland Security Summit will gather top government and industry leaders to discuss emerging threats, AI-driven security innovations and strategies to protect the nation. Register now to secure your place at this homeland security event. New Systems Entering the Fleet As part of

The White House. The White House recently released its Revolutionary Federal Acquisition Regulation Overhaul
White House Unveils Federal Acquisition Regulation Changes to Boost Small Business in Federal Contracting

The Office of Management and Budget’s Office of Federal Procurement Policy at the White House has rolled out modifications to regulatory coverage on small business contracting to increase small business participation in the federal market The changes are part of the Revolutionary Federal Acquisition Regulation, or FAR, Overhaul, also known as RFO, the White House said Friday. RFO is said to be the most significant reform ever to the 41-year-old FAR. The effort is intended to rewrite procurement rules in plain language and remove non-essential, non-statutory procurement requirements. “The streamlining and common-sense stewardship that has been unleashed by the RFO

Sierra Space's logo. NASA announced modifications to Sierra Space's Commercial Resupply Services-2 contract
Sierra Space Dream Chaser to Perform 2026 Free Flight Demo Under Revised NASA Contract

NASA and Sierra Space mutually agreed to revise a previously awarded contract to send supplies to the International Space Station using the Dream Chaser spaceplane and its companion module, Shooting Star. Instead of docking to the ISS, Dream Chaser will conduct a free flight demonstration in late 2026, the space agency said Thursday. “Development of new space transportation systems is difficult and can take longer than what’s originally planned,” stated Dana Weigel, manager of the ISS program at NASA. “The ability to perform a flight demonstration can be a key enabler in a spacecraft’s development and readiness, as well as