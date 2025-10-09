The Missile Defense Agency has released a sources sought notice for the development of the Advanced Object Classification, or AOC, 1.1 software upgrade .

According to the notice published on SAM.gov Friday, the planned software upgrade is designed for upgraded early warning radars, or UEWR. Responses will be accepted until Oct. 17.

Advanced Object Classification 1.1 Software Upgrade

The AOC 1.1 upgrade is intended to bolster the accuracy of classifying objects during the midcourse phase of ballistic missile flight. It builds upon the performance of the previously fielded AOC 1.0 version by incorporating further algorithm and interface control document-driven enhancements identified during testing and fielding.

The agency aims to introduce a flat-file classification database to enhance the AOC 1.1 software. This new capability is expected to enable the system to be rapidly reconfigured to counter emerging threats without necessitating software recompilation or a return to the original developer for modifications. This will streamline the speed at which UEWRs can adapt.

The existing AOC architecture utilizes 37 algorithms and machine learning to boost object classification accuracy and overall classification results, respectively. It does not require changes to the radar hardware or the ground-based midcourse defense fire control interface.