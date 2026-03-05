Jared Isaacman. The NASA administrator commented on NASA Force launched with OPM as part of the U.S. Tech Force initiative.
NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman commented on NASA Force launched with OPM as part of the U.S. Tech Force initiative.
Photo: NASA
NASA, OPM to Support US Space Program With NASA Force

NASA and the Office of Personnel Management have launched NASA Force, a talent track within the U.S. Tech Force initiative aimed at recruiting top engineers and technologists to support the U.S. space program.

What Is NASA Force?

The space agency said Wednesday NASA Force is a new initiative designed to recruit high-impact technical talent and deploy engineers, technologists and other technical professionals into mission-critical roles supporting NASA’s space exploration, aerospace research and advanced technology priorities, ensuring the agency has the expertise needed to maintain U.S. leadership in space.

What Did NASA & OPM Leaders Say About the Initiative?

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, a 2026 Wash100 awardee, said the program will help the agency recruit the next generation of technical innovators and experts.

“America’s leadership in space depends on extraordinary talent,” Isaacman said. “NASA Force will help us attract the next generation of innovators and technical experts who are ready to solve the toughest challenges in exploration, science, and aerospace technology. This partnership strengthens our workforce and helps ensure the United States remains the global leader in space.”

OPM Director Scott Kupor emphasized that the initiative will help ensure NASA can tap into the country’s top engineering and technology talent.

“Through NASA Force, we are ensuring the world’s premier space agency has access to the very best engineers and technologists in the country. If you want to work on the most consequential technical challenges anywhere in the world, this is your call to serve.”

What Is the US Tech Force?

The U.S. Tech Force is a cross-government program launched by OPM in December. It aims to recruit early-career technologists to serve two-year employment terms in the federal government.

Participants will engage with industry leaders, receive technical training and work with senior managers from tech companies partnering with Tech Force.

The initiative is looking for individuals with expertise in artificial intelligence, software engineering, data analytics, cybersecurity and technical project management.

According to OPM, Tech Force delivers on the White House’s AI Action Plan, which seeks to advance private sector innovation and give the federal government access to technical talent to accelerate tech modernization.

