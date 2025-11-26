The U.S. Navy has announced plans to cancel the final four ships in its $22 billion Constellation-class frigate program .

Why Is the Navy Keeping Only Two Constellation-Class Frigates?

In a video posted to X on Wednesday, Navy Secretary John Phelan said the service intends to retain the two vessels currently under construction. He described the decision as part of a strategic shift to prioritize fleet readiness and deliver warfighting advantage more efficiently.

“From day one I made it clear: I won’t spend a dollar if it doesn’t strengthen readiness or our ability to win,” said Phelan. “To keep that promise, we’re reshaping how we build and field the fleet—working with industry to deliver warfighting advantage, beginning with a strategic shift away from the Constellation-class frigate program.”

How Does the Navy Plan to Accelerate Shipbuilding?

Phelan also emphasized the need to revitalize the U.S. shipbuilding industrial base by adopting a new framework that focuses on fast-tracking the construction and deployment of more ships.

“A key factor to this decision is the need to grow the fleet faster to meet tomorrow’s threats,” said Phelan. “This framework puts the Navy on a path to more rapidly construct new classes of ships and deliver the capability our warfighters need in greater numbers and on a more urgent timeline.”

Why Has the Constellation-Class Frigate Program Been Delayed?

The shipbuilding initiative, awarded to Fincantieri Marinette Marine, has faced criticism over repeated schedule delays and budget overruns , Breaking Defense reported. In May 2024, the Government Accountability Office released a report titled, Unstable Design Has Stalled Construction and Compromised Delivery Schedules , which noted the Navy’s decision to start building the FFG 62 Constellation-class frigate before finalizing its design caused at least a three-year delay in the program.