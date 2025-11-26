Navy Secretary John Phelan. The U.S. Navy plans to cancel the final four ships in its Constellation-class frigate program.
The U.S. Navy has announced plans to cancel the final four ships in its Constellation-class frigate program.
Photo: John Phelan / U.S. Navy
/

Navy Terminates 4 Constellation-Class Frigates Amid Strategic Shift

2 mins read

The U.S. Navy has announced plans to cancel the final four ships in its $22 billion Constellation-class frigate program.

Why Is the Navy Keeping Only Two Constellation-Class Frigates?

In a video posted to X on Wednesday, Navy Secretary John Phelan said the service intends to retain the two vessels currently under construction. He described the decision as part of a strategic shift to prioritize fleet readiness and deliver warfighting advantage more efficiently.

“From day one I made it clear: I won’t spend a dollar if it doesn’t strengthen readiness or our ability to win,” said Phelan. “To keep that promise, we’re reshaping how we build and field the fleet—working with industry to deliver warfighting advantage, beginning with a strategic shift away from the Constellation-class frigate program.”

How Does the Navy Plan to Accelerate Shipbuilding?

Phelan also emphasized the need to revitalize the U.S. shipbuilding industrial base by adopting a new framework that focuses on fast-tracking the construction and deployment of more ships.

“A key factor to this decision is the need to grow the fleet faster to meet tomorrow’s threats,” said Phelan. “This framework puts the Navy on a path to more rapidly construct new classes of ships and deliver the capability our warfighters need in greater numbers and on a more urgent timeline.”

Why Has the Constellation-Class Frigate Program Been Delayed?

The shipbuilding initiative, awarded to Fincantieri Marinette Marine, has faced criticism over repeated schedule delays and budget overruns, Breaking Defense reported. In May 2024, the Government Accountability Office released a report titled, Unstable Design Has Stalled Construction and Compromised Delivery Schedules, which noted the Navy’s decision to start building the FFG 62 Constellation-class frigate before finalizing its design caused at least a three-year delay in the program.

Related Articles

The Department of Defense's seal. DOD issued its Zero Trust for Operational Technology guidance
Pentagon Releases Zero Trust Guidance for Securing OT Systems

The Department of Defense has issued new guidance detailing how its components must implement zero trust principles across operational technology environments. The 28-page document titled Zero Trust for Operational Technology offers activities and outcomes that are specific to zero trust adoption for department-owned OT systems, DOD said. Get updates on DOD’s zero trust journey at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21. The event will bring together leaders from across the private and public sectors to network and discuss threats to American systems and innovations to defeat adversaries in the cyber domain. Reserve your spot at this

Artificial intelligence. The AI for America Act aims to establish a coordinated federal AI strategy.
House Bill Seeks to Create Unified Federal AI Strategy as Global Competition Accelerates

A new House bill is seeking to establish a unified federal strategy for artificial intelligence and modernize the government’s research and regulatory approach to the technology.  The office of Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-Va., who introduced the AI for America Act, said Tuesday that the bill is intended to strengthen U.S. leadership amid accelerating global competition in AI, particularly with China. “Artificial intelligence will define the next century of economic growth, national security, and global competitiveness,” Kiggans said. The introduction of the AI for America Act reflects the U.S. government’s push to bring greater coherence, coordination and accountability to federal AI

Department of Health and Human Services' logo. HHS appointed new officials
HHS Expands Leadership Team With New Appointments

The Department of Health and Human Services has appointed Adm. Brian Christine, Alex Adams and Michael Stuart to leadership roles. Christine, Adams and Stuart were nominated to their new roles by President Donald Trump and received Senate confirmation in early October. “I promised President Trump I would deliver meaningful reform at HHS and improve the health and well-being of every American. Fulfilling that commitment includes placing strong, capable leaders where they can make the greatest impact,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “Each of these appointees brings a record of achievement, leadership and a deep dedication