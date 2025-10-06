US Navy logo. Navy Secretary John Phelan appointed Under Secretary Hung Cao to lead an effort to enhance warrior ethos.
Navy Secretary John Phelan appointed Under Secretary Hung Cao to lead a unified effort to enhance warrior ethos and quality of service across the Navy and Marine Corps.
"Emblem of the United States Navy" by the U.S. Navy, http://www.navy.mil, Licensed under CC0
/

Navy Launches Initiative to Strengthen Warrior Ethos

4 mins read

Secretary of the Navy John Phelan has established a new cross-departmental portfolio aimed at reinforcing a warrior ethos and improving the quality of service across the Navy and Marine Corps. The initiative will be led by Under Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, whose mandate ties service member readiness, family well-being and institutional accountability directly to the fleet’s operational effectiveness.

Unified Focus on People and Performance

The portfolio consolidates major functions affecting sailors and Marines — from personnel policies and housing to audit oversight and digital infrastructure — under a single leadership framework. According to Phelan, the move is designed to eliminate bureaucratic barriers, accelerate problem-solving and ensure that improvements in quality of service translate into combat power.

“Readiness starts at home and shows up on target,” Phelan said. The new structure “puts one quarterback and one playbook on the field to execute my gameplan for upgrading how we recruit, train, equip and take care of our people, so the Fleet stays the world’s premier, most lethal maritime force,” he added.

Under Secretary Cao’s Appointment

Phelan welcomed Cao to the role following his swearing-in by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, noting his record of leadership and prior service in uniform.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Hung Cao to my Navy team; I look forward to having this experienced patriot lead on the highest priorities of the Secretary of War,” Phelan said.

Core Areas of Responsibility

Cao’s portfolio integrates multiple lines of effort central to the Navy’s operational and organizational goals:

  • Quality of service: Conduct rapid inspections and upgrades of housing, healthcare, education and recreation facilities; strengthen oversight of public-private ventures; and improve nutrition programs both ashore and afloat.
  • Digital and business systems: Partner with the Navy chief information officer to modernize IT and business systems, reduce downtime and streamline digital tools across the enterprise.
  • Audit readiness: Oversee the auditor general to advance clean audit opinions and improve accountability and resource transparency.
  • Recruiting and personnel policy: Assess recruiting standards and practices to meet end-strength goals and ensure uniform, non-negotiable standards for all applicants. Update physical fitness requirements and policies related to the rescinded COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
  • Reserve reform: Implement ongoing integration efforts between active and reserve components to strengthen force readiness and operational capability.
  • Wellness and suicide prevention: Coordinate department-wide mental health initiatives and represent the Navy in interagency prevention and readiness bodies.
  • Permanent change of station and family support: Oversee streamlining of PCS processes and improvement of educational options for military families, including homeschooling support.
  • Guam infrastructure: Review and resolve energy and material challenges to position Guam as a key power-projection platform for Indo-Pacific operations.
  • Standards and warrior ethos: Implement department-wide direction to eliminate divisive programs and maintain focus on combat-ready standards.

Strengthening Force Through Standards

Phelan emphasized that the initiative aligns with Secretary of War Hegseth’s recent directive on restoring uniform, high standards across the armed forces. “When Sailors and Marines know their families are supported, housing is right, chow is quality and systems work the first time, morale rises, performance sharpens and the force delivers,” he said.

He added that his department’s efforts are designed to translate daily improvements into measurable readiness outcomes. “Minutes saved are minutes gained in the fight,” Phelan stated. “With this move I am giving my Under Secretary the responsibility and the tools to fix what slows us down and to fuel what makes us unbeatable.”

Related Articles

Mark Ditlevson, acting ASW-HDHA. Ditlevson was nominated to replace Melissa Griffin Dalton
Trump Nominates Mark Ditlevson as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense, Hemispheric Affairs

President Donald Trump has nominated Mark Ditlevson as the next assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and hemispheric affairs. According to Congress records, the nomination was received by the Senate on Oct. 2 and has since been referred to the Committee on Armed Services. If confirmed, Ditlevson will succeed Melissa Griffin Dalton, who served in the position under President Joe Biden.  Learn more about the global threats the U.S. is currently facing and key developments in homeland security at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12. The in-person event will feature panel discussions between government

U.S. Army logo. The Department of the Army formed the Army Transformation and Training Command through a AFC-TRADOC merger.
Army Futures Command, TRADOC Merge to Form T2COM

The Department of the Army has combined U.S. Army Futures Command and Army Training and Doctrine Command, or TRADOC, to form Army Transformation and Training Command, or T2COM. Army Transformation & Training Command’s Mission & Functions According to a notice published Thursday on the Army Publishing Directorate’s website, the military branch expects T2COM to enable the synchronization and integration of force development, force generation and force design responsibilities under a singular Army command. T2COM will be responsible for synchronizing recruitment efforts. The command will educate, train and strengthen the profession of arms and advance Army modernization initiatives. It will also

White House logo. New report details the potential enormous economic impacts of a U.S. government shutdown, if it continues.
White House CEA Issues Report on Government Shutdown’s Economic Impacts

The White House’s Council of Economic Advisers has released a report warning that the U.S. could lose as much as $15 billion in gross domestic product for each week the government is shut down. A monthlong government shutdown could result in 43,000 additional unemployed individuals in the U.S., according to the CEA analysis published Wednesday. Government Shutdown’s Disruption to Federal Workforce The report noted that more than 1.9 million federal civilian employees could be subject to furloughs or required to continue working without pay during a government shutdown. According to the analysis, federal contractors are not eligible for backpay once