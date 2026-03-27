The U.S. Navy has announced the Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel , or MUSV, Family of Systems program and is seeking industry participation to support the design, development and demonstration of autonomous maritime capabilities.

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What Is the MUSV Program?

According to the combined synopsis and solicitation notice published Thursday on SAM.gov, the MUSV effort, managed under the Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Robotic and Autonomous Systems, focuses on developing a family of unmanned vessels built using modular design principles. The approach is intended to support adaptable platforms capable of addressing evolving maritime threats.

Additionally, the Navy is calling on companies with expertise in vessel construction, autonomy, perception technologies and maritime operations to contribute to the effort. The MUSV initiative follows the cancellation of the Modular Attack Surface Craft program launched in 2025.

How Will the Navy Acquire These Capabilities?

To accelerate the design and demonstration of these maritime capabilities, the Navy is utilizing the other transaction authority pathway. This solicitation intends the award of prototype projects that may incorporate commercially available technologies supported by strategic investment. These projects aim to incrementally enhance existing government-owned capabilities or introduce new concepts for defense applications. Proposals will be accepted until April 17.

What Is the Initial Focus of the Solicitation?

The first phase will center on vendors capable of conducting autonomy and vessel performance testing for the unmanned systems. The goal is to accelerate development and demonstrate operational capabilities through prototype projects. Through this approach, the service aims to evaluate technologies that could support future deployment of unmanned surface vessels.